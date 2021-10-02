RIPig Sooey: Georgia mauls Arkansas in shutout performance

In perhaps the most impressive performance by any team in college football this season, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs flattened the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0 at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.

UGA’s vaunted defense dominated in overwhelming fashion, holding Pig Sooey to just 2.9 yards per play and zero points in 10 drives despite zero turnovers by Arkansas. Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson started despite possibly not being at full health, and was just 8-13 for 65 yards passing.

Projected Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels was ruled out during warmups, putting Stetson Bennett IV back in the starting role for the 285th time in his 17-year Dawgs career. He was just 7-11 for 72 yards, and it didn’t matter in the slightest to the outcome.

Georgia closed as a 16.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and was covering with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Georgia will face another ranked SEC West rival next week, as they take on Auburn on The Plains. Arkansas will face Ole Miss in Oxford.