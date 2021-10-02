Braylon Sanders with an ABSURD catch for Ole Miss vs. Alabama

What in the world, Braylon Sanders?

This is simply incredible.

Forget Catch of The Year, that might be Catch of The Millennium.

This was during Ole Miss’s 13-play, 50-yard opening drive, and this kept it going. While they ended up going for it on fourth down in the red zone and coming up short, it showed the Rebels came to play today in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The empty drive wasn’t kind to over bettors, as the number closed at EIGHTY points at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Alabama a -15 favorite. This was anticipated to be one of the biggest offensive matchups of the year, with Heisman co-favorites Bryce Young and Matt Corral battling it out on a national stage.

Braylon Sanders may or may not be a success in the NFL, but he’s got one catch even Odell Beckham Jr. would be proud to have on his highlight tape. Let’s hope we get more great play like this in what should be a CBS classic for the SEC.