Stanford’s Elijah Higgins with incredible catch as time expires to force overtime vs. No. 3 Oregon

It looked like the Oregon Ducks were going to avoid a scare late against Stanford but here comes Elijah Higgins out of the fire!

The Stanford receiver made an incredible catch on a gutsy fade call to send the game against the Ducks into overtime after a truly back-and-forth contest in regulation. The Cardinal had given up 17 unanswered points prior to that score.

And while that’s an incredible play for Stanford, it’s also likely not great for the Pac-12, who have a clear path to the College Football Playoff for the first time in years. But that’s all irrelevant to the Cardinal, who are now an OT or two away from a massive upset of a Top 5 team at home.

The Ducks have been mostly pedestrian on offense as quarterback Anthony Brown has mostly been ineffective. He finished regulation 13-23 for 187 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception through the air, but added a pair of rushing TD’s on the ground.