NASCAR schedule for Kansas Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Kansas this weekend for the middle race of a three-race stretch of the playoffs. The Cup and Xfinity Series opened their respective round of eight playoffs in Texas last weekend. Kyle Larson won the Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and John H. Nemechek won the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335.

The weekend opens on Saturday with the Xfinity Series. The green flag drops on the Kansas Lottery 300 at 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on NBC. Ty Gibbs and Austin Cindric are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350.

The Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday with the Hollywood Casino 400. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the races airs on NBC Sports Network. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win again at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s scheduled at the Kansas Speedway. All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 23

3 p.m. — Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBC.com/live

7 p.m. — Reese’s 150, ARCA Menards Series — TrackPass

Sunday, October 24

3:00 p.m. — Hollywood Casino 400, Cup Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live