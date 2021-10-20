D/ST rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 is here and so are your D/ST rankings. Last week saw Daniel Jones return to his turnover ways, as he was sacked four times and threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Davis Mills returned from his brief hiatus of not being terrible and threw for two interceptions and put up just three points against the Colts. And Teddy Bridgewater, who is usually much better at keeping the ball with his own team, threw for three interceptions and lost a fumble. But which quarterbacks will give away all the D/ST fantasy points this week?

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Streaming options

The Patriots D/ST hasn’t been great of late, but they’ve also played the Cowboys and Buccaneers twice in their last three games. The team they did the best against came in Week 2 when they forced Zach Wilson into four interceptions and sacked him four times. This time they play in New England.

Geno Smith was sacked five times last week and had one costly fumble. The Saints are coming off a bye and should be ready to take on that Seahawks offensive line and journeyman quarterback.