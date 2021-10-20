 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 7 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 is here and so are your D/ST rankings. Last week saw Daniel Jones return to his turnover ways, as he was sacked four times and threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Davis Mills returned from his brief hiatus of not being terrible and threw for two interceptions and put up just three points against the Colts. And Teddy Bridgewater, who is usually much better at keeping the ball with his own team, threw for three interceptions and lost a fumble. But which quarterbacks will give away all the D/ST fantasy points this week?

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Streaming options

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

The Patriots D/ST hasn’t been great of late, but they’ve also played the Cowboys and Buccaneers twice in their last three games. The team they did the best against came in Week 2 when they forced Zach Wilson into four interceptions and sacked him four times. This time they play in New England.

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was sacked five times last week and had one costly fumble. The Saints are coming off a bye and should be ready to take on that Seahawks offensive line and journeyman quarterback.

D/ST rankings for Week 7

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Arizona Cardinals vs HOU
2 New Orleans Saints @ SEA
3 Los Angeles Rams vs DET
4 New England Patriots vs NYJ
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs CHI
6 Carolina Panthers @ NYG
7 Denver Broncos @ CLE
8 Indianapolis Colts @ SF
9 Cleveland Browns vs DEN
10 San Francisco 49ers vs IND
11 Baltimore Ravens vs CIN
12 New York Giants vs CAR
13 Las Vegas Raiders vs PHI
14 Miami Dolphins vs ATL
15 Green Bay Packers vs WAS
16 Kansas City Chiefs @ TEN
17 Philadelphia Eagles @ LV
18 Seattle Seahawks vs NO
19 Atlanta Falcons @ MIA
20 New York Jets @ NE
21 Detroit Lions @ LAR
22 Chicago Bears @ TB
23 Cincinnati Bengals @ BAL
24 Washington Football Team @ GB
25 Houston Texans @ ARI
26 Tennessee Titans vs KC

