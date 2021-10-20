 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 7 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
It’s Week 7 and Dalton Schultz has the third-most fantasy points for tight ends in the league. Say what now? He’ll be on bye this week unfortunately, but right now he’s been one of the best fantasy waiver wire adds of the season. The same could be said for Dawson Knox as well, who is also on a bye this week and dealing with a hand injury. Tight ends are fickle beasts.

Injury news

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz is in Arizona now and Goedert should be coming off the COVID-19 list this week. As long as he does get cleared, he should be in store for bigger usage moving forward.

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski is 11th in PPR and eighth in non-PPR scoring for tight ends so far this season. Oh, and he’s missed half of the season with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He’s getting close to returning and this might be the week.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Fant has played well of late, but he is dealing with a foot injury. He was able to get a limited designation in Tuesday’s practice, so he does have a good chance of playing against the Browns on Thursday.

Bye Weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ TEN
2 Darren Waller LV vs PHI
3 Mark Andrews BAL vs CIN
4 Kyle Pitts ATL @ MIA
5 Mike Gesicki MIA vs ATL
6 Dallas Goedert PHI @ LV
7 Noah Fant DEN @ CLE
8 T.J. Hockenson DET @ LAR
9 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ GB
10 Tyler Higbee LAR vs DET
11 Rob Gronkowski TB vs CHI
12 Hunter Henry NE vs NYJ
13 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ SF
14 Zach Ertz ARI vs HOU
15 Evan Engram NYG vs CAR
16 Ross Dwelley SF vs IND
17 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ BAL
18 David Njoku CLE vs DEN
19 Robert Tonyan GB vs WAS
20 Gerald Everett SEA vs NO
21 Cole Kmet CHI @ TB
22 Jonnu Smith NE vs NYJ
23 Austin Hooper CLE vs DEN
24 Anthony Firkser TEN vs KC
25 O.J. Howard TB vs CHI
26 Jack Doyle IND @ SF
27 Tommy Tremble CAR @ NYG
28 Hayden Hurst ATL @ MIA
29 Ian Thomas CAR @ NYG
30 Cameron Brate TB vs CHI
31 Will Dissly SEA vs NO
32 Adam Trautman NO @ SEA
33 Harrison Bryant CLE vs DEN
34 Juwan Johnson NO @ SEA
35 Marcedes Lewis GB vs WAS
36 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ NE
37 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs KC
38 Jordan Akins HOU @ ARI
39 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs CAR
40 Foster Moreau LV vs PHI
41 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ ARI
42 Geoff Swaim TEN vs KC
43 Josh Oliver BAL vs CIN
44 Jimmy Graham CHI @ TB
45 Durham Smythe MIA vs ATL
46 Lee Smith ATL @ MIA
47 Noah Gray KC @ TEN
48 Charlie Woerner SF vs IND
49 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ NE
50 Kylen Granson IND @ SF
51 Josiah Deguara GB vs WAS
52 Eric Saubert DEN @ CLE
53 Antony Auclair HOU @ ARI
54 Jacob Harris LAR vs DET
55 Darren Fells DET @ LAR
56 Kaden Smith NYG vs CAR
57 Colby Parkinson SEA vs NO
58 Demetrius Harris ARI vs HOU
59 Darrell Daniels ARI vs HOU
60 Drew Sample CIN @ BAL
61 Cethan Carter MIA vs ATL
62 Hunter Long MIA vs ATL
63 John Bates WAS @ GB
64 Deon Yelder TB vs CHI

