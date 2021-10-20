Tight end PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

It’s Week 7 and Dalton Schultz has the third-most fantasy points for tight ends in the league. Say what now? He’ll be on bye this week unfortunately, but right now he’s been one of the best fantasy waiver wire adds of the season. The same could be said for Dawson Knox as well, who is also on a bye this week and dealing with a hand injury. Tight ends are fickle beasts.
Injury news
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Ertz is in Arizona now and Goedert should be coming off the COVID-19 list this week. As long as he does get cleared, he should be in store for bigger usage moving forward.
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronkowski is 11th in PPR and eighth in non-PPR scoring for tight ends so far this season. Oh, and he’s missed half of the season with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He’s getting close to returning and this might be the week.
Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
Fant has played well of late, but he is dealing with a foot injury. He was able to get a limited designation in Tuesday’s practice, so he does have a good chance of playing against the Browns on Thursday.
Bye Weeks
Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 7
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ TEN
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs PHI
|3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs CIN
|4
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ MIA
|5
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs ATL
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ LV
|7
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@ CLE
|8
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|@ LAR
|9
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@ GB
|10
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs DET
|11
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|vs CHI
|12
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs NYJ
|13
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ SF
|14
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|vs HOU
|15
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs CAR
|16
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|vs IND
|17
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ BAL
|18
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs DEN
|19
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|vs WAS
|20
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|vs NO
|21
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ TB
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs NYJ
|23
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs DEN
|24
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs KC
|25
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|vs CHI
|26
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ SF
|27
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|@ NYG
|28
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ MIA
|29
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|@ NYG
|30
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs CHI
|31
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|vs NO
|32
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ SEA
|33
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|vs DEN
|34
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|@ SEA
|35
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|vs WAS
|36
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|@ NE
|37
|MyCole Pruitt
|TEN
|vs KC
|38
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|@ ARI
|39
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs CAR
|40
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs PHI
|41
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|@ ARI
|42
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|vs KC
|43
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|vs CIN
|44
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|@ TB
|45
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|vs ATL
|46
|Lee Smith
|ATL
|@ MIA
|47
|Noah Gray
|KC
|@ TEN
|48
|Charlie Woerner
|SF
|vs IND
|49
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|@ NE
|50
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|@ SF
|51
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|vs WAS
|52
|Eric Saubert
|DEN
|@ CLE
|53
|Antony Auclair
|HOU
|@ ARI
|54
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|vs DET
|55
|Darren Fells
|DET
|@ LAR
|56
|Kaden Smith
|NYG
|vs CAR
|57
|Colby Parkinson
|SEA
|vs NO
|58
|Demetrius Harris
|ARI
|vs HOU
|59
|Darrell Daniels
|ARI
|vs HOU
|60
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|@ BAL
|61
|Cethan Carter
|MIA
|vs ATL
|62
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|vs ATL
|63
|John Bates
|WAS
|@ GB
|64
|Deon Yelder
|TB
|vs CHI