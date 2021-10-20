Tight end PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

It’s Week 7 and Dalton Schultz has the third-most fantasy points for tight ends in the league. Say what now? He’ll be on bye this week unfortunately, but right now he’s been one of the best fantasy waiver wire adds of the season. The same could be said for Dawson Knox as well, who is also on a bye this week and dealing with a hand injury. Tight ends are fickle beasts.

Injury news

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz is in Arizona now and Goedert should be coming off the COVID-19 list this week. As long as he does get cleared, he should be in store for bigger usage moving forward.

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski is 11th in PPR and eighth in non-PPR scoring for tight ends so far this season. Oh, and he’s missed half of the season with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He’s getting close to returning and this might be the week.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Fant has played well of late, but he is dealing with a foot injury. He was able to get a limited designation in Tuesday’s practice, so he does have a good chance of playing against the Browns on Thursday.

Bye Weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers