Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 6 of the fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror and it is time to put the peddle to the metal as we hit Week 7. There aren’t too many tight ends that have been laying rubber on the competition this season, but that’s just the way of the fantasy tight end.

After a scorching hot start, T.J. Hockenson has cooled off considerably. Rob Gronkowski has been a touchdown machine, but a punctured lung has kept him out of the last three games. Though Gronk still ranks as the eighth-best fantasy tight end so far. Dawson Knox has been on a tear, but he’ll be on a bye this week and broke his hand. The one constant remains to be Travis Kelce and even though he isn’t putting up outlandish numbers for him, he’s still the No. 1 fantasy tight end, per usual.

Bye weeks

Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Tyler Conklin, Jared Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Dan Arnold

It isn’t as star-studded as the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, but there are two Top 4 fantasy tight ends on bye this week with Knox and Schultz resting. Of course, Knox broke his hand last week, so a bye week isn’t the only concern with him.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski is getting close to a return, as Bruce Arians said there was a slim chance he could return last week. We’ll see if he can get any practice time in before the Bucs take on the Bears.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Fant is dealing with a foot injury and was limited on Tuesday. The limited practice does put him on track to play the Browns on Thursday, but it’s something to monitor.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert missed last week while on the COVID-19 list. It would seem likely that he’ll come off the list for this week against the Raiders, but nothing is certain. He will take over as the No. 1 tight end with Zach Ertz now in Arizona.