Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 7 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass during warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 of the fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror and it is time to put the peddle to the metal as we hit Week 7. There aren’t too many tight ends that have been laying rubber on the competition this season, but that’s just the way of the fantasy tight end.

After a scorching hot start, T.J. Hockenson has cooled off considerably. Rob Gronkowski has been a touchdown machine, but a punctured lung has kept him out of the last three games. Though Gronk still ranks as the eighth-best fantasy tight end so far. Dawson Knox has been on a tear, but he’ll be on a bye this week and broke his hand. The one constant remains to be Travis Kelce and even though he isn’t putting up outlandish numbers for him, he’s still the No. 1 fantasy tight end, per usual.

Bye weeks

Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Tyler Conklin, Jared Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Dan Arnold

It isn’t as star-studded as the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, but there are two Top 4 fantasy tight ends on bye this week with Knox and Schultz resting. Of course, Knox broke his hand last week, so a bye week isn’t the only concern with him.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski is getting close to a return, as Bruce Arians said there was a slim chance he could return last week. We’ll see if he can get any practice time in before the Bucs take on the Bears.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Fant is dealing with a foot injury and was limited on Tuesday. The limited practice does put him on track to play the Browns on Thursday, but it’s something to monitor.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert missed last week while on the COVID-19 list. It would seem likely that he’ll come off the list for this week against the Raiders, but nothing is certain. He will take over as the No. 1 tight end with Zach Ertz now in Arizona.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ TEN
2 Darren Waller LV vs PHI
3 Mark Andrews BAL vs CIN
4 Kyle Pitts ATL @ MIA
5 Mike Gesicki MIA vs ATL
6 Dallas Goedert PHI @ LV
7 Rob Gronkowski TB vs CHI
8 Noah Fant DEN @ CLE
9 Tyler Higbee LAR vs DET
10 T.J. Hockenson DET @ LAR
11 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ GB
12 Hunter Henry NE vs NYJ
13 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ SF
14 Zach Ertz ARI vs HOU
15 Ross Dwelley SF vs IND
16 David Njoku CLE vs DEN
17 Robert Tonyan GB vs WAS
18 Evan Engram NYG vs CAR
19 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ BAL
20 Gerald Everett SEA vs NO
21 Cole Kmet CHI @ TB
22 Jonnu Smith NE vs NYJ
23 O.J. Howard TB vs CHI
24 Austin Hooper CLE vs DEN
25 Anthony Firkser TEN vs KC
26 Jack Doyle IND @ SF
27 Tommy Tremble CAR @ NYG
28 Hayden Hurst ATL @ MIA
29 Cameron Brate TB vs CHI
30 Ian Thomas CAR @ NYG
31 Adam Trautman NO @ SEA
32 Will Dissly SEA vs NO
33 Harrison Bryant CLE vs DEN
34 Marcedes Lewis GB vs WAS
35 Juwan Johnson NO @ SEA
36 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ NE
37 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs KC
38 Jordan Akins HOU @ ARI
39 Foster Moreau LV vs PHI
40 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs CAR
41 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ ARI
42 Josh Oliver BAL vs CIN
43 Jimmy Graham CHI @ TB
44 Lee Smith ATL @ MIA
45 Geoff Swaim TEN vs KC
46 Noah Gray KC @ TEN
47 Charlie Woerner SF vs IND
48 Josiah Deguara GB vs WAS
49 Kylen Granson IND @ SF
50 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ NE
51 Eric Saubert DEN @ CLE
52 Durham Smythe MIA vs ATL
53 Antony Auclair HOU @ ARI
54 Jacob Harris LAR vs DET
55 Darren Fells DET @ LAR
56 Colby Parkinson SEA vs NO
57 Kaden Smith NYG vs CAR
58 Demetrius Harris ARI vs HOU
59 Darrell Daniels ARI vs HOU
60 Cethan Carter MIA vs ATL
61 Drew Sample CIN @ BAL
62 Hunter Long MIA vs ATL
63 John Bates WAS @ GB
64 Deon Yelder TB vs CHI

