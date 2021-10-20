 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 7 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
The fantasy football season has slid into Week 7 and things are looking sparse. With six teams on bye, we have a slew of top-notch wide receivers taking a break this week. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are the top guys out. At least Williams will get some time to heal up, but fantasy teams are going to need help from some unlikely names in Week 7.

Injury news

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones couldn’t finish against the Bills due to his hamstring injury Monday night. He may have a chance to play this week against the Chiefs in a great matchup, but I wouldn’t put money on it.

Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens

Watkins also has a hamstring injury and will need to get work in practice this week for a chance to play the Bengals.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Gage returned to practice on Monday and looks like he should return this week. But Calvin Ridley will also be back, while Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts have been playing great.

Jarvis Landry/Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Landry has a chance to return on TNF, while Beckham Jr. has yet to practice due to his shoulder injury. We could see both of them, but nothing is written in stone yet.

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Hilton appears to have avoided a long term injury and should be able to go after a strong debut last week.

Kadarius Toney/Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Toney is doubtful after aggravating his ankle injury last week, while Golladay is still dealing with his hyper-extended leg. Darius Slayton should be able to return while Sterling Shepard appears to be the healthiest receiver on the team as they face the Panthers this week.

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC @ PHI
2 Davante Adams GB vs PIT
3 Stefon Diggs BUF vs HOU
4 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ SF
5 Cooper Kupp LAR vs ARI
6 Tyler Lockett SEA @ SF
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs CAR
8 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CLE
9 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ LAR
10 D.J. Moore CAR @ DAL
11 Terry McLaurin WAS @ ATL
12 Chris Godwin TB @ NE
13 Keenan Allen LAC vs LV
14 Calvin Ridley ATL vs WAS
15 Adam Thielen MIN vs CLE
16 Amari Cooper DAL vs CAR
17 Mike Williams LAC vs LV
18 Deebo Samuel SF vs SEA
19 Mike Evans TB @ NE
20 Julio Jones TEN @ NYJ
21 Allen Robinson II CHI vs DET
22 Courtland Sutton DEN vs BAL
23 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs JAC
24 Marquise Brown BAL @ DEN
25 Tee Higgins CIN vs JAC
26 Robert Woods LAR vs ARI
27 Sterling Shepard NYG @ NO
28 Chase Claypool PIT @ GB
29 Brandin Cooks HOU @ BUF
30 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ GB
31 DeVonta Smith PHI vs KC
32 Antonio Brown TB @ NE
33 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ MIA
34 A.J. Brown TEN @ NYJ
35 Tyler Boyd CIN vs JAC
36 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ CIN
37 Rondale Moore ARI @ LAR
38 Robby Anderson CAR @ DAL
39 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ CIN
40 Corey Davis NYJ vs TEN
41 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs SEA
42 Tim Patrick DEN vs BAL
43 Cole Beasley BUF vs HOU
44 Kenny Golladay NYG @ NO
45 Jakobi Meyers NE vs TB
46 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ MIN
47 Darnell Mooney CHI vs DET
48 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs IND
49 Henry Ruggs III LV @ LAC
50 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ CIN
51 Christian Kirk ARI @ LAR
52 Hunter Renfrow LV @ LAC
53 Sammy Watkins BAL @ DEN
54 DeVante Parker MIA vs IND
55 Nelson Agholor NE vs TB
56 Mecole Hardman KC @ PHI
57 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs HOU
58 Jalen Reagor PHI vs KC
59 Will Fuller V MIA vs IND
60 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CLE
61 Bryan Edwards LV @ LAC
62 Darius Slayton NYG @ NO
63 Quintez Cephus DET @ CHI
64 Zach Pascal IND @ MIA
65 James Washington PIT @ GB
66 Elijah Moore NYJ vs TEN
67 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs PIT
68 Marquez Callaway NO vs NYG
69 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ DAL
70 A.J. Green ARI @ LAR
71 Van Jefferson LAR vs ARI
72 Dyami Brown WAS @ ATL
73 Collin Johnson NYG @ NO
74 Gabriel Davis BUF vs HOU
75 Quez Watkins PHI vs KC
76 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs TEN
77 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs CAR
78 Adam Humphries WAS @ ATL
79 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ CHI
80 Freddie Swain SEA @ SF
81 Chris Conley HOU @ BUF
82 Demarcus Robinson KC @ PHI
83 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ MIN
84 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ MIN
85 Jalen Guyton LAC vs LV
86 Devin Duvernay BAL @ DEN
87 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs WAS
88 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs WAS
89 Deonte Harris NO vs NYG
90 Randall Cobb GB vs PIT
91 Allen Lazard GB vs PIT
92 Kendrick Bourne NE vs TB
93 Rashard Higgins CLE @ MIN
94 Trent Sherfield SF vs SEA
95 Chester Rogers TEN @ NYJ
96 Kalif Raymond DET @ CHI
97 Parris Campbell IND @ MIA
98 Byron Pringle KC @ PHI
99 DeSean Jackson LAR vs ARI
100 Scotty Miller TB @ NE
101 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs SEA
102 Kadarius Toney NYG @ NO
103 Joshua Palmer LAC vs LV
104 Trinity Benson DET @ CHI
105 Auden Tate CIN vs JAC
106 Tyler Johnson TB @ NE
107 Anthony Miller HOU @ BUF
108 Greg Ward PHI vs KC
109 Chris Hogan NO vs NYG
110 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs DET
111 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs TEN
112 Mike Thomas CIN vs JAC
113 Preston Williams MIA vs IND
114 Albert Wilson MIA vs IND

