Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

The fantasy football season has slid into Week 7 and things are looking sparse. With six teams on bye, we have a slew of top-notch wide receivers taking a break this week. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are the top guys out. At least Williams will get some time to heal up, but fantasy teams are going to need help from some unlikely names in Week 7.
Injury news
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Jones couldn’t finish against the Bills due to his hamstring injury Monday night. He may have a chance to play this week against the Chiefs in a great matchup, but I wouldn’t put money on it.
Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens
Watkins also has a hamstring injury and will need to get work in practice this week for a chance to play the Bengals.
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons
Gage returned to practice on Monday and looks like he should return this week. But Calvin Ridley will also be back, while Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts have been playing great.
Jarvis Landry/Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns
Landry has a chance to return on TNF, while Beckham Jr. has yet to practice due to his shoulder injury. We could see both of them, but nothing is written in stone yet.
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton appears to have avoided a long term injury and should be able to go after a strong debut last week.
Kadarius Toney/Kenny Golladay, New York Giants
Toney is doubtful after aggravating his ankle injury last week, while Golladay is still dealing with his hyper-extended leg. Darius Slayton should be able to return while Sterling Shepard appears to be the healthiest receiver on the team as they face the Panthers this week.
Bye weeks
Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 7
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ PHI
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs PIT
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs HOU
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ SF
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs ARI
|6
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ SF
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs CAR
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CLE
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ LAR
|10
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ DAL
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ ATL
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ NE
|13
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs LV
|14
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs WAS
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs CLE
|16
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs CAR
|17
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs LV
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs SEA
|19
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NE
|20
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|21
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs DET
|22
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs BAL
|23
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs JAC
|24
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ DEN
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs JAC
|26
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs ARI
|27
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ NO
|28
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ GB
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ BUF
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|@ GB
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs KC
|32
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NE
|33
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ MIA
|34
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|35
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs JAC
|36
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|37
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ LAR
|38
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ DAL
|39
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|40
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|41
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs SEA
|42
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs BAL
|43
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs HOU
|44
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ NO
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs TB
|46
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ MIN
|47
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs DET
|48
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs IND
|49
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|@ LAC
|50
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|51
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ LAR
|52
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ LAC
|53
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ DEN
|54
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs IND
|55
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs TB
|56
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ PHI
|57
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs HOU
|58
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs KC
|59
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|vs IND
|60
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CLE
|61
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ LAC
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ NO
|63
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|@ CHI
|64
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ MIA
|65
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ GB
|66
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|67
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs PIT
|68
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs NYG
|69
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ DAL
|70
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ LAR
|71
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|72
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ ATL
|73
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ NO
|74
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs HOU
|75
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs KC
|76
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|77
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs CAR
|78
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ ATL
|79
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ CHI
|80
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ SF
|81
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ BUF
|82
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ PHI
|83
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ MIN
|84
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ MIN
|85
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs LV
|86
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ DEN
|87
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs WAS
|88
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs WAS
|89
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs NYG
|90
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs PIT
|91
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs PIT
|92
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs TB
|93
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ MIN
|94
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs SEA
|95
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|96
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ CHI
|97
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ MIA
|98
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ PHI
|99
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|100
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ NE
|101
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs SEA
|102
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ NO
|103
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs LV
|104
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|@ CHI
|105
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs JAC
|106
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NE
|107
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|@ BUF
|108
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|vs KC
|109
|Chris Hogan
|NO
|vs NYG
|110
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs DET
|111
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|112
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs JAC
|113
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs IND
|114
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs IND