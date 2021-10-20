Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

The fantasy football season has slid into Week 7 and things are looking sparse. With six teams on bye, we have a slew of top-notch wide receivers taking a break this week. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are the top guys out. At least Williams will get some time to heal up, but fantasy teams are going to need help from some unlikely names in Week 7.

Injury news

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones couldn’t finish against the Bills due to his hamstring injury Monday night. He may have a chance to play this week against the Chiefs in a great matchup, but I wouldn’t put money on it.

Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens

Watkins also has a hamstring injury and will need to get work in practice this week for a chance to play the Bengals.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Gage returned to practice on Monday and looks like he should return this week. But Calvin Ridley will also be back, while Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts have been playing great.

Jarvis Landry/Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Landry has a chance to return on TNF, while Beckham Jr. has yet to practice due to his shoulder injury. We could see both of them, but nothing is written in stone yet.

Hilton appears to have avoided a long term injury and should be able to go after a strong debut last week.

Kadarius Toney/Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Toney is doubtful after aggravating his ankle injury last week, while Golladay is still dealing with his hyper-extended leg. Darius Slayton should be able to return while Sterling Shepard appears to be the healthiest receiver on the team as they face the Panthers this week.

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers