Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 7 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.&nbsp; Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season. Your Top 10 non-PPR wide receivers so far are Cooper Kupp at No. 1, then Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Mike Williams, JaMarr Chase, Antonio Brown, Marquise Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, D.K. Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins. Those are all great players, but not many prognosticators would have hit those ranking perfectly through six weeks.

Seven of the Top 18 non-PPR wide receivers are on bye this week, so we’ll need to do some scrambling for warm bodies.

Bye Weeks

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool

Injuries

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Toney appears unlikely to play this week after he re-aggravated his ankle injury last week. We likely will see plenty of Sterling Shepard this week against the Panthers.

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Golladay was unable to practice last week with his hyper-extended knee. We’ll see what his participation is this week, but at this point his status is very much up in the air.

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Landry could come off of I.R. for this Thursday night matchup with the Broncos. We don’t get actual practice reports since he isn’t officially back, but signs are pointing toward his possible return.

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Beckham Jr. has yet to practice this week with a shoulder injury he played through on Sunday. He’ll need to get work in on Wednesday for a shot to suit up against the Broncos.

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Early reports are good for Hilton’s quad injury he suffered in Week 6. He appears on track to play against the 49ers on Sunday night.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Parker was ruled out last week with his shoulder and hamstring injuries, but did make the trip to London. He should be getting close to a return this week against the Falcons.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jeudy has less than a 50 percent chance to play on Thursday night, per Vic Fangio. He likely won’t play, but appears like he could play in Week 8.

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones aggravated his hamstring injury on Monday night and is iffy for Week 7 against the Chiefs. He’ll need to get a practice in by Friday for a chance to play.

Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens

Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury heading into their matchup with the Bengals. We’ll need to watch the practice reports to see if he has a chance to return this week. If not, rookie Rashod Bateman should continue to see decent usage.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Gage returned to practice this week and has a chance to suit up against the Dolphins after last seeing time in Week 2 when he injured his ankle.

WR Standard Rankings Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC @ WAS
2 Davante Adams GB @ CHI
3 Stefon Diggs BUF @ TEN
4 Justin Jefferson MIN @ CAR
5 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ PIT
6 D.J. Moore CAR vs MIN
7 Terry McLaurin WAS vs KC
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ NE
9 Cooper Kupp LAR @ NYG
10 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ DET
11 Chris Godwin TB @ PHI
12 A.J. Brown TEN vs BUF
13 Mike Williams LAC @ BAL
14 Mike Evans TB @ PHI
15 Tyler Lockett SEA @ PIT
16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ CLE
17 Adam Thielen MIN @ CAR
18 Robert Woods LAR @ NYG
19 Courtland Sutton DEN vs LV
20 Keenan Allen LAC @ BAL
21 Marquise Brown BAL vs LAC
22 Amari Cooper DAL @ NE
23 Diontae Johnson PIT vs SEA
24 Chase Claypool PIT vs SEA
25 Antonio Brown TB @ PHI
26 Tee Higgins CIN @ DET
27 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ TEN
28 Brandin Cooks HOU @ IND
29 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ JAC
30 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs MIA
31 DeVonta Smith PHI vs TB
32 Tim Patrick DEN vs LV
33 Jakobi Meyers NE vs DAL
34 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs ARI
35 Henry Ruggs III LV @ DEN
36 Tyler Boyd CIN @ DET
37 Allen Robinson II CHI vs GB
38 Rondale Moore ARI @ CLE
39 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs MIA
40 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs HOU
41 Darnell Mooney CHI vs GB
42 Robby Anderson CAR vs MIN
43 Nelson Agholor NE vs DAL
44 A.J. Green ARI @ CLE
45 Kadarius Toney NYG vs LAR
46 Hunter Renfrow LV @ DEN
47 Van Jefferson LAR @ NYG
48 Cole Beasley BUF @ TEN
49 K.J. Osborn MIN @ CAR
50 Mecole Hardman KC @ WAS
51 Christian Kirk ARI @ CLE
52 Bryan Edwards LV @ DEN
53 Zach Pascal IND vs HOU
54 Randall Cobb GB @ CHI
55 Rashard Higgins CLE vs ARI
56 Sammy Watkins BAL vs LAC
57 Jalen Reagor PHI vs TB
58 Kalif Raymond DET vs CIN
59 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs MIN
60 Kendrick Bourne NE vs DAL
61 Devin Duvernay BAL vs LAC
62 Allen Lazard GB @ CHI
63 Freddie Swain SEA @ PIT
64 Josh Gordon KC @ WAS
65 DeSean Jackson LAR @ NYG
66 Quez Watkins PHI vs TB
67 Josh Reynolds TEN vs BUF
68 John Ross NYG vs LAR
69 Chester Rogers TEN vs BUF
70 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs CIN
71 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ NE
72 Gabriel Davis BUF @ TEN
73 Jalen Guyton LAC @ BAL
74 Parris Campbell IND vs HOU
75 Albert Wilson MIA @ JAC
76 Demarcus Robinson KC @ WAS
77 Adam Humphries WAS vs KC
78 Chris Conley HOU @ IND
79 Byron Pringle KC @ WAS
80 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs ARI
81 Tavon Austin JAC vs MIA
82 Tyler Johnson TB @ PHI
83 Collin Johnson NYG vs LAR
84 Rashod Bateman BAL vs LAC
85 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs ARI
86 Preston Williams MIA @ JAC
87 Trinity Benson DET vs CIN
88 Auden Tate CIN @ DET
89 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs GB
90 Tyron Johnson JAC vs MIA
91 Greg Ward PHI vs TB

