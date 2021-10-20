Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season. Your Top 10 non-PPR wide receivers so far are Cooper Kupp at No. 1, then Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Mike Williams, JaMarr Chase, Antonio Brown, Marquise Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, D.K. Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins. Those are all great players, but not many prognosticators would have hit those ranking perfectly through six weeks.

Seven of the Top 18 non-PPR wide receivers are on bye this week, so we’ll need to do some scrambling for warm bodies.

Bye Weeks

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool

Injuries

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Toney appears unlikely to play this week after he re-aggravated his ankle injury last week. We likely will see plenty of Sterling Shepard this week against the Panthers.

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Golladay was unable to practice last week with his hyper-extended knee. We’ll see what his participation is this week, but at this point his status is very much up in the air.

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Landry could come off of I.R. for this Thursday night matchup with the Broncos. We don’t get actual practice reports since he isn’t officially back, but signs are pointing toward his possible return.

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Beckham Jr. has yet to practice this week with a shoulder injury he played through on Sunday. He’ll need to get work in on Wednesday for a shot to suit up against the Broncos.

Early reports are good for Hilton’s quad injury he suffered in Week 6. He appears on track to play against the 49ers on Sunday night.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Parker was ruled out last week with his shoulder and hamstring injuries, but did make the trip to London. He should be getting close to a return this week against the Falcons.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jeudy has less than a 50 percent chance to play on Thursday night, per Vic Fangio. He likely won’t play, but appears like he could play in Week 8.

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones aggravated his hamstring injury on Monday night and is iffy for Week 7 against the Chiefs. He’ll need to get a practice in by Friday for a chance to play.

Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens

Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury heading into their matchup with the Bengals. We’ll need to watch the practice reports to see if he has a chance to return this week. If not, rookie Rashod Bateman should continue to see decent usage.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Gage returned to practice this week and has a chance to suit up against the Dolphins after last seeing time in Week 2 when he injured his ankle.