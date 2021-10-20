Running back PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

The fantasy football season is chugging along at a breakneck pace as we barrel into Week 7. We’re missing a lot of stud running backs this week, so you’ll need to dig deep into your bench or the free agent pile to fill your teams out with running backs who will actually get to touch the ball this week!
Injury news
Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks
Collins could still play this week against the Saints on Monday Night Football, but he is dealing with a hip injury. Chris Carson remains out and on short term I.R., but Rashaad Penny should come off I.R. and be able to play, while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are also available.
Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
Last week Khalil Herbert put up good numbers with David Montgomery on I.R. and Damien Williams on the COVID-19 list. It seems likely that Williams would be cleared for this game, but we’re still in wait to see mode with him.
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Barkley has a chance to return from his ankle injury this week to take on the Panthers, but he’ll need to get some practices in. If he can’t go, Devontae Booker would get the lead role again.
Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
Both Hunt and Chubb are out this week against the Broncos on TNF. D’Ernest Johnson will get the lead role, while Demetric Felton will get some receiving work. Both have some value with the bye week blues.
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Gibson missed the fourth quarter last week as he was dealing with his recurring shin injury. If he does end up playing, J.D. McKissic will likely see a big percentage of work against the Packers in Week 7.
Bye weeks
Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Running back PPR rankings for Week 7
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|vs KC
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ SF
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ SEA
|4
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|vs WAS
|5
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs DET
|6
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ BAL
|7
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs NYJ
|8
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|vs CHI
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs PHI
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|@ LAR
|11
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ MIA
|12
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ TEN
|13
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ NYG
|14
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs IND
|15
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs HOU
|16
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|@ LV
|17
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|vs HOU
|18
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ GB
|19
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs CAR
|20
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ MIA
|21
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ CLE
|22
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs DEN
|23
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|vs NO
|24
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ CLE
|25
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ TB
|26
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ NE
|27
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs ATL
|28
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|@ GB
|29
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|vs WAS
|30
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ TB
|31
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs CIN
|32
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs NYJ
|33
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|@ ARI
|34
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|@ LAR
|35
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ ARI
|36
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ LV
|37
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs DET
|38
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|vs CIN
|39
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs PHI
|40
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ NE
|41
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs CHI
|42
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ SF
|43
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs ATL
|44
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs DEN
|45
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|vs IND
|46
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs KC
|47
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs CIN
|48
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|vs CHI
|49
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|vs NO
|50
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs NO
|51
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|vs ATL
|52
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|vs CIN
|53
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ BAL
|54
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ NE
|55
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|@ ARI
|56
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|@ NYG
|57
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|@ SF
|58
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ GB
|59
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|@ TEN
|60
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|@ BAL
|61
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs CAR
|62
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|vs NYJ
|63
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|vs NO
|64
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs IND
|65
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ SEA
|66
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|vs WAS
|67
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|@ MIA
|68
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs CAR
|69
|Artavis Pierce
|CHI
|@ TB
|70
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|@ SEA
|71
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs PHI
|72
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs PHI
|73
|Jonathan Ward
|ARI
|vs HOU
|74
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|vs CAR
|75
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ LV
|76
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|@ ARI
|77
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|vs PHI
|78
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|vs CIN