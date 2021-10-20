 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 7 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Can RB D’Ernest Johnson be the Steal of NFL Week 7?

The fantasy football season is chugging along at a breakneck pace as we barrel into Week 7. We’re missing a lot of stud running backs this week, so you’ll need to dig deep into your bench or the free agent pile to fill your teams out with running backs who will actually get to touch the ball this week!

Injury news

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks

Collins could still play this week against the Saints on Monday Night Football, but he is dealing with a hip injury. Chris Carson remains out and on short term I.R., but Rashaad Penny should come off I.R. and be able to play, while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are also available.

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Last week Khalil Herbert put up good numbers with David Montgomery on I.R. and Damien Williams on the COVID-19 list. It seems likely that Williams would be cleared for this game, but we’re still in wait to see mode with him.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley has a chance to return from his ankle injury this week to take on the Panthers, but he’ll need to get some practices in. If he can’t go, Devontae Booker would get the lead role again.

Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Both Hunt and Chubb are out this week against the Broncos on TNF. D’Ernest Johnson will get the lead role, while Demetric Felton will get some receiving work. Both have some value with the bye week blues.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Gibson missed the fourth quarter last week as he was dealing with his recurring shin injury. If he does end up playing, J.D. McKissic will likely see a big percentage of work against the Packers in Week 7.

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back PPR rankings for Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Derrick Henry TEN vs KC
2 Jonathan Taylor IND @ SF
3 Alvin Kamara NO @ SEA
4 Aaron Jones GB vs WAS
5 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs DET
6 Joe Mixon CIN @ BAL
7 Damien Harris NE vs NYJ
8 Leonard Fournette TB vs CHI
9 Josh Jacobs LV vs PHI
10 D'Andre Swift DET @ LAR
11 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ MIA
12 Darrel Williams KC @ TEN
13 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ NYG
14 Elijah Mitchell SF vs IND
15 James Conner ARI vs HOU
16 Miles Sanders PHI @ LV
17 Chase Edmonds ARI vs HOU
18 Antonio Gibson WAS @ GB
19 Devontae Booker NYG vs CAR
20 Mike Davis ATL @ MIA
21 Javonte Williams DEN @ CLE
22 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs DEN
23 Alex Collins SEA vs NO
24 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ CLE
25 Damien Williams CHI @ TB
26 Michael Carter NYJ @ NE
27 Myles Gaskin MIA vs ATL
28 J.D. McKissic WAS @ GB
29 AJ Dillon GB vs WAS
30 Khalil Herbert CHI @ TB
31 Devonta Freeman BAL vs CIN
32 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs NYJ
33 Mark Ingram II HOU @ ARI
34 Jamaal Williams DET @ LAR
35 David Johnson HOU @ ARI
36 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ LV
37 Sony Michel LAR vs DET
38 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs CIN
39 Kenyan Drake LV vs PHI
40 Ty Johnson NYJ @ NE
41 Ronald Jones II TB vs CHI
42 Nyheim Hines IND @ SF
43 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs ATL
44 Demetric Felton CLE vs DEN
45 Trey Sermon SF vs IND
46 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs KC
47 Latavius Murray BAL vs CIN
48 Giovani Bernard TB vs CHI
49 Rashaad Penny SEA vs NO
50 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs NO
51 Malcolm Brown MIA vs ATL
52 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs CIN
53 Samaje Perine CIN @ BAL
54 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ NE
55 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ ARI
56 Royce Freeman CAR @ NYG
57 Marlon Mack IND @ SF
58 Jaret Patterson WAS @ GB
59 Jerick McKinnon KC @ TEN
60 Chris Evans CIN @ BAL
61 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs CAR
62 Brandon Bolden NE vs NYJ
63 Travis Homer SEA vs NO
64 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs IND
65 Ty Montgomery NO @ SEA
66 Kylin Hill GB vs WAS
67 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ MIA
68 Saquon Barkley NYG vs CAR
69 Artavis Pierce CHI @ TB
70 Dwayne Washington NO @ SEA
71 Peyton Barber LV vs PHI
72 Jalen Richard LV vs PHI
73 Jonathan Ward ARI vs HOU
74 Gary Brightwell NYG vs CAR
75 Boston Scott PHI @ LV
76 Rex Burkhead HOU @ ARI
77 Alec Ingold LV vs PHI
78 Patrick Ricard BAL vs CIN

More From DraftKings Nation