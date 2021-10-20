Running back PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

The fantasy football season is chugging along at a breakneck pace as we barrel into Week 7. We’re missing a lot of stud running backs this week, so you’ll need to dig deep into your bench or the free agent pile to fill your teams out with running backs who will actually get to touch the ball this week!

Injury news

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks

Collins could still play this week against the Saints on Monday Night Football, but he is dealing with a hip injury. Chris Carson remains out and on short term I.R., but Rashaad Penny should come off I.R. and be able to play, while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are also available.

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Last week Khalil Herbert put up good numbers with David Montgomery on I.R. and Damien Williams on the COVID-19 list. It seems likely that Williams would be cleared for this game, but we’re still in wait to see mode with him.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley has a chance to return from his ankle injury this week to take on the Panthers, but he’ll need to get some practices in. If he can’t go, Devontae Booker would get the lead role again.

Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Both Hunt and Chubb are out this week against the Broncos on TNF. D’Ernest Johnson will get the lead role, while Demetric Felton will get some receiving work. Both have some value with the bye week blues.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Gibson missed the fourth quarter last week as he was dealing with his recurring shin injury. If he does end up playing, J.D. McKissic will likely see a big percentage of work against the Packers in Week 7.

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers