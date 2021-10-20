 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 7 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season! We have plenty of injuries and byes to give your fantasy teams some big headaches. We’ll take you through some of the pitfalls ahead of us this week.

Bye weeks

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary

This is going to be a tough bye week with six teams and five stud fantasy backs out. The rankings are sparse and there is no doubt this will be a tough week to navigate.

Injury news

Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Both Chubb and Hunt are out this week, so we’ll see D’Ernest Johnson take over the lead job, while Demetric Felton should see a bump in receiving duties on Thursday night.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Gibson continues to deal with shin trouble due to a stress fracture. If he does end up playing this week, we can’t count on a full set of snaps and should see more J.D. McKissic.

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks

Collins missed overtime on Sunday night due to a hip injury, but he has a chance to play in Week 7. We also should see Rashaad Penny come off of I.R. and be available, with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also in the mix.

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams missed last week with COVID-19. It would seem like he will be cleared for this week, but we’ll neeed to wait for more information.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley could possibly play this week, as his ankle sprain wasn’t severe, but we’ll need to see if he can get in practices.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Derrick Henry TEN vs KC
2 Jonathan Taylor IND @ SF
3 Alvin Kamara NO @ SEA
4 Aaron Jones GB vs WAS
5 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs DET
6 Joe Mixon CIN @ BAL
7 Damien Harris NE vs NYJ
8 Leonard Fournette TB vs CHI
9 Josh Jacobs LV vs PHI
10 D'Andre Swift DET @ LAR
11 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ NYG
12 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ MIA
13 Darrel Williams KC @ TEN
14 James Conner ARI vs HOU
15 Miles Sanders PHI @ LV
16 Antonio Gibson WAS @ GB
17 Elijah Mitchell SF vs IND
18 Chase Edmonds ARI vs HOU
19 Devontae Booker NYG vs CAR
20 Mike Davis ATL @ MIA
21 Javonte Williams DEN @ CLE
22 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs DEN
23 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ CLE
24 Alex Collins SEA vs NO
25 Damien Williams CHI @ TB
26 Michael Carter NYJ @ NE
27 Myles Gaskin MIA vs ATL
28 AJ Dillon GB vs WAS
29 Devonta Freeman BAL vs CIN
30 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs NYJ
31 Mark Ingram II HOU @ ARI
32 J.D. McKissic WAS @ GB
33 Khalil Herbert CHI @ TB
34 Sony Michel LAR vs DET
35 Jamaal Williams DET @ LAR
36 David Johnson HOU @ ARI
37 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs CIN
38 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ LV
39 Ronald Jones II TB vs CHI
40 Trey Sermon SF vs IND
41 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs ATL
42 Ty Johnson NYJ @ NE
43 Kenyan Drake LV vs PHI
44 Latavius Murray BAL vs CIN
45 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs KC
46 Nyheim Hines IND @ SF
47 Rashaad Penny SEA vs NO
48 Demetric Felton CLE vs DEN
49 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs CIN
50 Malcolm Brown MIA vs ATL
51 Samaje Perine CIN @ BAL
52 Giovani Bernard TB vs CHI
53 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs NO
54 Marlon Mack IND @ SF
55 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ ARI
56 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ NE
57 Jaret Patterson WAS @ GB
58 Royce Freeman CAR @ NYG
59 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs CAR
60 Brandon Bolden NE vs NYJ
61 Jerick McKinnon KC @ TEN
62 Chris Evans CIN @ BAL
63 Artavis Pierce CHI @ TB
64 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ MIA
65 Travis Homer SEA vs NO
66 Kylin Hill GB vs WAS
67 Saquon Barkley NYG vs CAR
68 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs IND
69 Ty Montgomery NO @ SEA
70 Dwayne Washington NO @ SEA
71 Peyton Barber LV vs PHI
72 Gary Brightwell NYG vs CAR
73 Boston Scott PHI @ LV
74 Rex Burkhead HOU @ ARI
75 Jalen Richard LV vs PHI
76 Alec Ingold LV vs PHI
77 Jonathan Ward ARI vs HOU
78 Patrick Ricard BAL vs CIN

More From DraftKings Nation