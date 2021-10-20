Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season! We have plenty of injuries and byes to give your fantasy teams some big headaches. We’ll take you through some of the pitfalls ahead of us this week.

Bye weeks

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary

This is going to be a tough bye week with six teams and five stud fantasy backs out. The rankings are sparse and there is no doubt this will be a tough week to navigate.

Injury news

Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Both Chubb and Hunt are out this week, so we’ll see D’Ernest Johnson take over the lead job, while Demetric Felton should see a bump in receiving duties on Thursday night.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Gibson continues to deal with shin trouble due to a stress fracture. If he does end up playing this week, we can’t count on a full set of snaps and should see more J.D. McKissic.

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks

Collins missed overtime on Sunday night due to a hip injury, but he has a chance to play in Week 7. We also should see Rashaad Penny come off of I.R. and be available, with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also in the mix.

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams missed last week with COVID-19. It would seem like he will be cleared for this week, but we’ll neeed to wait for more information.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley could possibly play this week, as his ankle sprain wasn’t severe, but we’ll need to see if he can get in practices.