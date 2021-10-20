Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season! We have plenty of injuries and byes to give your fantasy teams some big headaches. We’ll take you through some of the pitfalls ahead of us this week.
Bye weeks
Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary
This is going to be a tough bye week with six teams and five stud fantasy backs out. The rankings are sparse and there is no doubt this will be a tough week to navigate.
Injury news
Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
Both Chubb and Hunt are out this week, so we’ll see D’Ernest Johnson take over the lead job, while Demetric Felton should see a bump in receiving duties on Thursday night.
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Gibson continues to deal with shin trouble due to a stress fracture. If he does end up playing this week, we can’t count on a full set of snaps and should see more J.D. McKissic.
Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks
Collins missed overtime on Sunday night due to a hip injury, but he has a chance to play in Week 7. We also should see Rashaad Penny come off of I.R. and be available, with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also in the mix.
Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams missed last week with COVID-19. It would seem like he will be cleared for this week, but we’ll neeed to wait for more information.
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Barkley could possibly play this week, as his ankle sprain wasn’t severe, but we’ll need to see if he can get in practices.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 7
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|vs KC
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ SF
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ SEA
|4
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|vs WAS
|5
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs DET
|6
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ BAL
|7
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs NYJ
|8
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|vs CHI
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs PHI
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|@ LAR
|11
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ NYG
|12
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ MIA
|13
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ TEN
|14
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs HOU
|15
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|@ LV
|16
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ GB
|17
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs IND
|18
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|vs HOU
|19
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs CAR
|20
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ MIA
|21
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ CLE
|22
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs DEN
|23
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ CLE
|24
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|vs NO
|25
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ TB
|26
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ NE
|27
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs ATL
|28
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|vs WAS
|29
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs CIN
|30
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs NYJ
|31
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|@ ARI
|32
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|@ GB
|33
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ TB
|34
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs DET
|35
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|@ LAR
|36
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ ARI
|37
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|vs CIN
|38
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ LV
|39
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs CHI
|40
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|vs IND
|41
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs ATL
|42
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ NE
|43
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs PHI
|44
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs CIN
|45
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs KC
|46
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ SF
|47
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|vs NO
|48
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs DEN
|49
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|vs CIN
|50
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|vs ATL
|51
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ BAL
|52
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|vs CHI
|53
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs NO
|54
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|@ SF
|55
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|@ ARI
|56
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ NE
|57
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ GB
|58
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|@ NYG
|59
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs CAR
|60
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|vs NYJ
|61
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|@ TEN
|62
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|@ BAL
|63
|Artavis Pierce
|CHI
|@ TB
|64
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|@ MIA
|65
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|vs NO
|66
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|vs WAS
|67
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs CAR
|68
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs IND
|69
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ SEA
|70
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|@ SEA
|71
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs PHI
|72
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|vs CAR
|73
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ LV
|74
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|@ ARI
|75
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs PHI
|76
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|vs PHI
|77
|Jonathan Ward
|ARI
|vs HOU
|78
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|vs CIN