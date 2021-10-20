 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 7 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Week 7 is here and through six weeks our Top 5 fantasy quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, we’ll be without four of the Top 12 fantasy quarterback this week due to byes.

Bye weeks

Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Ben Roethlisberger, and Trevor Lawrence

Week 7 bye weeks are killer, as some of the top quarterbacks in the game will be resting. That’s good news for Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a calf injury, but you’ll still need to find replacements.

Injury news

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield is set to play on Thursday, but he will be playing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He’ll also be playing a good Broncos pass defense, so lower expectations.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Bridgewater is dealing with a foot injury and has a quick turnaround for on TNF. He’ll likely play, but he’s not 100 percent.

Jimmy Garoppolo/Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

It looks like Garoppolo will return this week to take on the Colts, but Lance is still dealing with a sprained left knee. Garoppolo is the starter still, so even if Lance is healthy, he’d be backing him up.

Quarterback Rankings Week 7

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Kyler Murray ARI vs HOU
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ TEN
3 Lamar Jackson BAL vs CIN
4 Tom Brady TB vs CHI
5 Matthew Stafford LAR vs DET
6 Aaron Rodgers GB vs WAS
7 Jalen Hurts PHI @ LV
8 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs KC
9 Joe Burrow CIN @ BAL
10 Derek Carr LV vs PHI
11 Matt Ryan ATL @ MIA
12 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs ATL
13 Justin Fields CHI @ TB
14 Sam Darnold CAR @ NYG
15 Jameis Winston NO @ SEA
16 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ CLE
17 Carson Wentz IND @ SF
18 Daniel Jones NYG vs CAR
19 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ GB
20 Mac Jones NE vs NYJ
21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs IND
22 Jared Goff DET @ LAR
23 Baker Mayfield CLE vs DEN
24 Geno Smith SEA vs NO
25 Zach Wilson NYJ @ NE
26 Davis Mills HOU @ ARI
27 Taysom Hill NO @ SEA
28 Trey Lance SF vs IND

