Quarterback rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 is here and through six weeks our Top 5 fantasy quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, we’ll be without four of the Top 12 fantasy quarterback this week due to byes.

Bye weeks

Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Ben Roethlisberger, and Trevor Lawrence

Week 7 bye weeks are killer, as some of the top quarterbacks in the game will be resting. That’s good news for Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a calf injury, but you’ll still need to find replacements.

Injury news

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield is set to play on Thursday, but he will be playing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He’ll also be playing a good Broncos pass defense, so lower expectations.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Bridgewater is dealing with a foot injury and has a quick turnaround for on TNF. He’ll likely play, but he’s not 100 percent.

Jimmy Garoppolo/Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

It looks like Garoppolo will return this week to take on the Colts, but Lance is still dealing with a sprained left knee. Garoppolo is the starter still, so even if Lance is healthy, he’d be backing him up.