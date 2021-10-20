Why is AEW Dynamite on Saturday again this week?

Weekly viewers of AEW Dynamite will once again have to adjust their schedules for another week. The next episode will air on Saturday, October 23 from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando and will start at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second week in a row that AEW is doing a ‘Saturday Night Dynamite’ special as a result of TNT unfurling its coverage of the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. People tuning into AEW’s normal Wednesday time slot will be greeted with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by the St. Louis Blues visiting the Vegas Golden Knights.

Last week’s Saturday edition of Dynamite was a packed show that featured Bryan Danielson defeating Bobby Fish in singles competition, No. 1 contender Hangman Page cutting an impassioned promo that has gone viral within wrestling Twitter, and the unveiling of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket.

This Saturday’s show looks to be loaded as well as the company builds towards next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view. We’ll have tow first-round matches of the aforementioned tournament along with Cody Rhodes settling his score with Malakai Black.