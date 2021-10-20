Full list of tee times for Round 1 of ZOZO Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to Chiba, Japan this week, to play the third-ever ZOZO Championship at the Narashino Country Club. It’s an exciting return to Japan after 2020’s ZOZO Championship was relocated to California due to the COVID pandemic. The event is sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

A year ago, Patrick Cantlay won the tournament by a one-stroke margin over Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. This year, Xander Schauffele (+550) is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s followed by Collin Morikawa (+700), and Hideki Matsuyama (+1200).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Due to the time difference between the US and Japan, you may need to adjust your sleep schedule to watch the tournament live. Coverage of the tournament will air Wednesday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET until 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the ZOZO Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, and Will Zalatoris, along with Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan, and Xander Schauffele.