Full list of tee times for Round 2 of ZOZO Championship

The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the 2021 ZOZO Championship at the Narashino Country Club. With just 78 golfers in this limited field event, there’s no cut line to worry about after today’s play.

This is the second-straight week the PGA Tour has had an official event with a limited field and no cut, and both were supposed to take place in Asia. But last week’s CJ Cup @ Summit was moved to the Summit Golf Club in Summerlin, Nevada.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the ZOZO Championship starting Thursday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET leading into Friday morning at 2:30 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the ZOZO Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the trio Erik van Rooyen, Collin Morikawa, and Garrick Higgo, along with Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Harry Higgs.