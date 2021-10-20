Full list of tee times for Round 2 of ZOZO Championship

The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the 2021 ZOZO Championship at the Narashino Country Club. With just 78 golfers in this limited field event, there’s no cut line to worry about after today’s play.
This is the second-straight week the PGA Tour has had an official event with a limited field and no cut, and both were supposed to take place in Asia. But last week’s CJ Cup @ Summit was moved to the Summit Golf Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the ZOZO Championship starting Thursday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET leading into Friday morning at 2:30 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the ZOZO Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the trio Erik van Rooyen, Collin Morikawa, and Garrick Higgo, along with Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Harry Higgs.
2021 ZOZO Championship, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Ryuji Imada
|Roger Sloan
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|7:30 p.m.
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Tyler McCumber
|Takumi Kanaya
|7:41 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Alex Noren
|Maverick McNealy
|Keita Nakajima
|7:41 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Wyndham Clark
|Matthew NeSmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|7:52 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Carlos Ortiz
|Joaquin Niemann
|Will Zalatoris
|7:52 p.m.
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Brendon Todd
|Charley Hoffman
|8:03 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|C.T. Pan
|Xander Schauffele
|8:03 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Branden Grace
|Sebastian Munoz
|Wesley Bryan
|8:14 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Henrik Norlander
|Naoto Nakanishi
|8:14 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Matt Wallace
|Rikuya Hoshino
|8:25 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Kazuki Higa
|8:25 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Chesson Hadley
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Scott Vincent
|8:36 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Brandon Hagy
|Yuki Inamori
|8:36 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Doc Redman
|Ryutaro Nagano
|8:47 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Sepp Straka
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|8:47 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Doug Ghim
|Shaun Norris
|8:58 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Luke List
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|8:58 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|9:09 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Sung Kang
|Adam Long
|9:09 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Collin Morikawa
|Garrick Higgo
|9:20 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Matt Jones
|Robert Streb
|Lanto Griffin
|9:20 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Ryan Palmer
|Rickie Fowler
|Harry Higgs
|9:31 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Chris Kirk
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|9:31 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Peter Malnati
|Shugo Imahira
|9:42 p.m.
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Tom Hoge
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|9:42 p.m.
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Kramer Hickok
|Chan Kim