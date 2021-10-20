Astros vs. Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 5 via live online stream on FS1

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros go into Game 5 of the ALCS with the series tied 2-2 looking to move one step closer to the World Series. These two franchises have represented the AL in three of the last four World Series, and will make it four in the last five regardless of who ultimately comes out on top in this 2018 ALCS rematch.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Red Sox are a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Astros are +105. Boston is -1.5 on the run line and priced at +155 while Houston is +1.5 and priced at -180. Total runs is installed at 9.5 with the over priced at -115.

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Chris Sale

First pitch: 5:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Astros +105

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app