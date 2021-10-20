Best player prop bets to consider for Astros vs. Red Sox in Game 5 in ALCS

The ALCS has no question been the most exciting of the MLB postseason matchups for a neutral fan. The back and forth nature of the games has it tied up at 2-2 heading into game 5 at Fenway.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 5 of the Astros-Red Sox series in the ALCS. Here are some of our favorite ones at DraftKings Sportsbook to take a hard look at before the first pitch Wednesday evening.

Chris Sale under 14.5 total outs (-165)

Sale was an absolute horse earlier in his career, but as he’s gotten older, he just hasn't been able to go as deep in games. In the 2021 postseason, he’s pitched just 3.2 innings over the course of two games. 14.5 total outs means he would have to get through the fifth inning for the over to hit. In his entire career, he’s only made it five innings or more in the postseason twice and hasn’t done it since his first appearance of the 2018 postseason.

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 htis (-250)

The Red Sox infielder has been on fire so far this postseason. He’s gotten at least one hit in all but two games since the playoffs began and has multi-hit performances in four of his nine postseason appearances in 2021. He’s also recorded at least one hit in every game except one in the ALCS so far.

Jose Altuve over 0.5 RBIs (+200)

Altuve is the second leading RBI getting on the Astros roster this postseason with eight. Three of those came in game one of the ALCS and he added another last night. He’s been relatively quiet in this series outside of his 3-run bomb in game one, but after his five-hit, three-RBI performance in a brief ALDS, it feels like he’s due for a breakout game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.