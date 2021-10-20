Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Red Sox in Game 5 of ALCS

The Houston Astros tied up the series at 2-2 on Tuesday night as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-2. The Astros tied the game up in the eighth inning, thanks to a solo home run from Jose Altuve. Then in the ninth inning, the floodgates opened up for Houston as they scored seven runs.

For Game 5 at Fenway Park (5:08 p.m. ET/FS1), the Astros will start Framber Valdez, while the Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale. Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Red Sox, ALCS Game 5 moneyline odds

HOU: +105

BOS: -125

Valdez nor Sale have had impressive starts in the ALCS up to this point. In Game 1 last week, the 27-year-old Valdez allowed six hits, three walks, two earned runs (1 HR) in 2.2 IP. But the Astros went on to win 5-4 at Minute Maid Park. As for the 32-year-old Sale, he also went 2.2 in Game 1, but gave up five hits, one earned run, and one walk. The veteran pitcher was not hit hard, but threw 61 pitches.

Now heading into a pivotal Game 5, it’s which pitcher do you trust more in this spot? Based off road records, you could make the case for Valdez. But Sale has done his job at home, too, with an ERA of 2.48 and .270 OBA in six starts.

I think the Red Sox do not lose two straight at Fenway, especially with the Astros continuously using their pen in the early part of games. Boston had opportunities to score more runs, but went 0-9 with RISP. That will not get the job done on most night. In Game 1, the Sox showed that they can put up a big inning off of Valdez and they should be able to do it again.

Pick: Red Sox ML

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.