What channel is Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros hope to grab a decisive lead in Game 5 of the ALCS as the series is tied 2-2 through four games. Game 5 will air on FS1 with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox won Games 2 and 3 behind some great hitting, and held an edge in Game 4 before Houston opened the floodgates on Nathan Eovaldi of all pitchers, tagging him for four earned runs. Boston wants to avoid going to Houston down 3-2, so this is a critical contest.

The Astros broke out of their small slump in a big way in Game 4, tallying eight runs in the final two innings of the game to eventually win 9-2. Houston will try to set up a closeout Game 6 at home with a win in Game 5. The Astros need to hope their pitching can contain the Red Sox offense, as that’s been Houston’s downfall in Games 2 and 3.

The Red Sox are a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Astros are +105. Boston is -1.5 on the run line and priced at +155 while Houston is +1.5 and priced at -180. Total runs is installed at 9.5 with the over priced at -115. The Astros are -135 to win the series while the Red Sox are +115.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game 5 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 13th

Game time: 5:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app