What channel is Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three
Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated by Alex Verdugo after he hit a home run against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning of Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros hope to grab a decisive lead in Game 5 of the ALCS as the series is tied 2-2 through four games. Game 5 will air on FS1 with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox won Games 2 and 3 behind some great hitting, and held an edge in Game 4 before Houston opened the floodgates on Nathan Eovaldi of all pitchers, tagging him for four earned runs. Boston wants to avoid going to Houston down 3-2, so this is a critical contest.

The Astros broke out of their small slump in a big way in Game 4, tallying eight runs in the final two innings of the game to eventually win 9-2. Houston will try to set up a closeout Game 6 at home with a win in Game 5. The Astros need to hope their pitching can contain the Red Sox offense, as that’s been Houston’s downfall in Games 2 and 3.

The Red Sox are a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Astros are +105. Boston is -1.5 on the run line and priced at +155 while Houston is +1.5 and priced at -180. Total runs is installed at 9.5 with the over priced at -115. The Astros are -135 to win the series while the Red Sox are +115.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game 5 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 13th
Game time: 5:08 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

