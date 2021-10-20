What channel is Braves vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will face each other Wednesday in Game 4 of the 2021 NLCS with the home team looking to even the series at 2-2. The game starts at 8:08 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

The Dodgers looked dead in the water after falling behind 4-2 in the fourth inning of Game 3. The Braves went up 5-2 after Adam Duvall hit an RBI single in the fifth inning. Cody Bellinger’s three-run home run and Mookie Betts’ RBI double rescued Los Angeles in the eighth inning, but the team needs to start better to avoid needing late-game heroics again.

The Braves had two walk-off wins in Atlanta to grab a 2-0 series lead, but failed to make the most of the 5-2 advantage in Game 3. Atlanta will look to gain a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 and attempt to close out the series, exacting revenge for a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS.

The Dodgers are a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Braves are +175. LA is -1.5 on the run line and priced at +100 while Atlanta is +1.5 and priced at -120. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over priced at -115.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game 4 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 20th

Game time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app