Braves vs. Dodgers live stream: How to watch NLCS Game 4 via live online stream on TBS

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue their rematch of the 2020 NLCS with Game 4 at Dodger Stadium Wednesday. Los Angeles is looking to even the series at 2-2 after a thrilling comeback victory in Game 3. The Braves hope to take a commanding 3-1 lead to set up a closeout situation in Game 5.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Dodgers are a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Braves are +175. LA is -1.5 on the run line and priced at +100 while Atlanta is +1.5 and priced at -120. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over priced at -115. Both teams are -110 to win the series.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -210, Braves +175

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app