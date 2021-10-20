Best player prop bets to consider for Braves vs. Dodgers in Game 4 in NLCS

Game 4 of the NLCS between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS. The Dodgers took Game 3 on Tuesday, defeating the Braves 6-5. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game up at 5-5. Then Mookie Betts followed up with a game-winning RBI double to give Los Angeles the lead.

The Braves are going with a bullpen game for Game 4, while the Dodgers will start Julio Urias, who just pitched in Game 2. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Wednesday’s NLCS Game 4, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Julio Urias under 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

We didn’t do great with our player props for Game 3, but that hopefully should change tonight for Game 4. It seems as if the best bet throughout the playoffs has been the under on strikeouts, so that is what we will attack for.

Usually, I don’t play the under when it’s juiced to -130 odds, but Urias has gone under 5.5 strikeouts in all three playoff appearances. In his two starts against the Giants in the NLDS, the 24-year-old starting pitcher had five strikeouts each time in nine total innings pitched.

Ozzie Albies over 0.5 stolen bases (+400)

For our second prop bet, we are going to go with Ozzie Albies over 0.5 stolen bases. We haven’t talked much about Albies in this series, let alone the postseason, but he’s been peforming well for the Braves. The 24-year-old second baseman is hitting .267 with two doubles and two RBI in 30 at-bats. The young infielder is looking to get on base in some way, shape or form to create some offense for the Braves. Albies has a stolen base in two out of Atlanta’s last three games, which includes Tuesday’s Game 3.

