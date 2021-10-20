Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Dodgers in Game 4 of NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their back against the wall a few times already this postseason, but have fought through and are still standing today.

They made it through to the ALCS on a controversial call in the NLDS, went down 0-2 in the NLCS quickly, before clawing back one game in the Atlanta Braves lead. Each game of the Championship Series has been tight, with all of them being decided by just one run.

Wednesday night will probably provide another tight game, but who will come out on top? Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Braves vs. Dodgers, NLCS Game 4 moneyline odds

ATL: +175

LAD: -210

As of Wednesday morning, while this is being written, the Braves have still not announced a starting pitcher. Manager Brian Snitker announced after Tuesday’s loss that it will be a bullpen game for the Braves. The corps of relievers has already had to do a ton of heavy lifting this series, so don’t be surprised if they’re exhausted already when they get out to the bump.

The Dodgers are rocking with Julio Urias on the mound. He’s appeared in three games this postseason and has started one. His lone start was his best performance, going five innings and only allowing three hits and one earned run to the Giants. He hasn’t been as lucky in this series, though. He pitched the eighth inning last night and gave up three hits and two earned runs, which eventually cost LA the game. Still, now that he’ll have his normal pre-game routine under his belt, he’s likely to find a groove on the hill easier than he did out of the bullpen.

Also, the home team has won every game so far in this series and LA is hosting this one.

Pick: Dodgers -210.

