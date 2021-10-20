How to watch No. 14 Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State via live online stream

The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 8 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Don’t let the Wednesday night kickoff sneak up on you because oddsmakers project a close game to start college football’s Week 8.

Coastal Carolina (6-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) has taken advantage of one of the weakest schedules you’ll see for a ranked team but five of the Chanticleers victories came by at least 27 points, which is what good teams should be doing. Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) got off to a solid start to their season, but they were blown out by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, though the Mountaineers had one more day of rest than Coastal Carolina coming into this one.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Wednesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Coastal Carolina is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. That makes Appalachian State a +175 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.