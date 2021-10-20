F1 schedule: United States Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to the Western Hemisphere for a stretch. The three-race swing opens in Austin, Texas for the return of the United States Grand Prix. A year after getting canceled due to COVID-19, the race is scheduled for Sunday, October 24. Before that, we’ve got two days of activities in preparation for the race.

The weekend gets started Friday afternoon with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 12:30 p.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 4 p.m. for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 5 p.m. The race runs on Sunday at 3 p.m. The US Grand Prix is followed by races in Mexico and Brazil, which means we get three straight races in the middle of the afternoon instead of early in the morning.

The two Friday practice runs will air on ESPN2. The Saturday practice and then qualifying will run on ESPNEWS. The race itself will broadcast on network TV Sunday afternoon, getting a prime spot on ABC. All events will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. The six-time champion of the race is -135 to win, just ahead of Max Verstappen at +135. The next closest driver is Valtteri Bottas at +1600.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

United States Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, Oct 22

12:30-1:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

4-5 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, Oct 23

2-3 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

5-6 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, Oct 24

3-5 p.m. — United States Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN

Entry list