F1 schedule: United States Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is headed to Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. We break down the full schedule for the weekend and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A general view as cars make their way through turn two during the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on November 18, 2012 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to the Western Hemisphere for a stretch. The three-race swing opens in Austin, Texas for the return of the United States Grand Prix. A year after getting canceled due to COVID-19, the race is scheduled for Sunday, October 24. Before that, we’ve got two days of activities in preparation for the race.

The weekend gets started Friday afternoon with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 12:30 p.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 4 p.m. for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 5 p.m. The race runs on Sunday at 3 p.m. The US Grand Prix is followed by races in Mexico and Brazil, which means we get three straight races in the middle of the afternoon instead of early in the morning.

The two Friday practice runs will air on ESPN2. The Saturday practice and then qualifying will run on ESPNEWS. The race itself will broadcast on network TV Sunday afternoon, getting a prime spot on ABC. All events will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. The six-time champion of the race is -135 to win, just ahead of Max Verstappen at +135. The next closest driver is Valtteri Bottas at +1600.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

United States Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, Oct 22

12:30-1:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN
4-5 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, Oct 23

2-3 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN
5-6 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, Oct 24

3-5 p.m. — United States Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 United States Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
6 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
7 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 George Russell Williams Racing 63
10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
17 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
18 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
20 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47

