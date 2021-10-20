Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will get their 2021-22 season underway when they tip off on Wednesday, October 20th at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams are looking to make a deeper playoff run as they were both eliminated in the first round last season, as the Celtics lost 4-1 to the Nets and the Knicks were knocked out 4-1 by the Hawks. Julius Randle will lead the way for New York while the Celtics will rely on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to produce offensively.

Let’s take a look at some of the best bets ahead of this game with odds coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pick ATS: Knicks -1.5

While it’s set to be a close game, the Knicks are favored at -125 with -1.5 on the spread. The Knicks went a perfect 4-0 in preseason, most recently knocking off the Wizards 115-113 in their last game before regular season tip-off. Julius Randle scored at least 20 points in each of the three preseason games he played, topping out at 29 in their 108-100 win over the Pistons. The Knicks seem to be firing on all cylinders while the Celtics dropped two of their four preseason outings.

Over/Under: Over 217 (-115)

Both sides showed in preseason they can score enough to blow right past 217, and they both have dynamic offensive players who can dominate a game at any point. They shouldn’t have much trouble as Julius Randle and Derrick Rose both had great offensive showings in preseason, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven they can both be huge scorers in any given game. Expect this to be somewhat of a high-scoring affair.

