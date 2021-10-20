Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, October 20th

NBA action for the 2021-22 season continues Wednesday with 11 games on the docket. That means a lot of opportunities for prospective bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at three players who offer some of the best value in Wednesday’s action.

Zach LaVine, over 24.5 points (-115)

The Chicago Bulls made some big moves in the offseason, overhauling the roster in order to compete for a playoff spot. LaVine remains, though, as the central figure for a team on the rise. He’s seeking a contract extension after the season and should get back to his high-scoring ways immediately against the Pistons.

Julius Randle, over 8.5 rebounds (-125)

Randle is coming off a season where he averaged 10.2 rebounds per contest. Celtics big man Al Horford has already been ruled out. While Robert Williams provides a stiff challenge inside, Randle is good enough to pull down at least nine boards. In three games against Boston last season, the forward averaged 9.3 rebounds per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie, over 15.5 points (-120)

Dinwiddie was the big addition of the offseason for the Washington Wizards, taking over at point guard for the departed Russell Westbrook. He’s expected to work well with Bradley Beal, who is a free agent at the end of the season. Dinwiddie should get off to a fast start against Raptors to show he was worth the risk for Washington.

