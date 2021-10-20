NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, October 20th

We have 11 games on Wednesday night, with a double-header featured on ESPN as opening week in the association continues. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks followed by the Denver Nuggets facing the Phoenix Suns. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards, $4,900

Our last first play for Wednesday night’s slate will be Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford. The young big man played valuable minutes for the Wizards in the regular season and in the playoffs.

Gafford will likely get the start at center for the Wizards and should be able to be effective against a Toronto Raptors’ front court missing both Pascal Siakam. In 23 games last season with Washington, the 23-year-old averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Doug McDermott, San Antonio Spurs, $4,700

After an above-average year with the Indiana Pacers last season, McDermott signed a three-year deal with the Spurs this offseason. The former first-round pick out of Creighton had the best season of his NBA career, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 53.2% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range.

San Antonio will be hoping that McDermott can improve his three-point shooting, which was ranked 24th in the league last season (35%). McBuckets played well against the Orlando Magic last season, averaging 16.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,000

With Ben Simmons suspended for one game and Shake Milton out with an injury, all signs point to second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey starting tonight against New Orleans. Maxey had a solid rookie season, averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 assists, and 13.9 fantasy points per game off the bench.

However, Maxey also made eight starts for the Sixers last season. The young point guard averaged 18.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. At $4,000, this is a steal to begin the season. With Maxey’s ability to create for others and get to the rim, he could provide some value at the guard spot in DFS.