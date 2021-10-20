NBA ROTY picks: Breaking down odds to win Rookie of the Year in 2021-22

After an impressive season from last year’s rookie class that saw LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards fight it out for the Rookie of the Year award, a new class of rookies will try to win the award this season. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft, is surprisingly not the odds on favorite to win the ROTY.

That moniker goes to the second overall pick in Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. The former G League Ignite alum had an exciting summer league and looks to be one of main focal points of the Rockets’ offense heading into this season. Below we’ll look at how the ROTY odds heading into opening week and give our pick.

Favorite — Jalen Green, Houston Rockets (+200)

As much as I want to pick Cade Cunningham to win Rookie of the Year, Green is the special. The young shooting guard is going to be a focal point of the Rockets’ offense this season and will give us a ton of moments throughout the season.

Green is a pure scorer and showcased his shooting skills in the G League bubble, summer league, and preseason. Houston might not win a lot of games this season, but a backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Green will be a ton of fun to watch. In four preseason games, Green averaged 13.2 points per game.

Sleeper — Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (+3500)

Duarte was one of the oldest players in this summer’s NBA draft, but still ended up being selected in the first round. The 24-year-old joins an Indiana Pacers squad, where he can contribute immediately. In the Las Vegas Summer League, Duarte showcased his scoring and shooting skills. The former Oregon standout averaged 18.2 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field and 48.3% from three-point range (7.3 attempts per game).

He carried over his SL performance into the preseason, where he averaged 13.7 points per game and shot 44.9% from the field. With both Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren still out, Duarte will have opportunities to play in Rick Carlisle’s system right away.

NBA Rookie of the Year odds 2021-22

NBA Rookie of the Year odds 2021-22 Player Odds Player Odds Jalen Green +200 Cade Cunningham +300 Jalen Suggs +750 Evan Mobley +1000 Alperen Sengun +1400 Scottie Barnes +1400 Davion Mitchell +1800 Josh Giddey +2000 James Bouknight +2800 Chris Duarte +3500 Jonathan Kuminga +3500 Jalen Johnson +4000 Keon Johnson +4000 Franz Wagner +4000 Moses Moody +4500 Tre Mann +4500 Ayo Dosunmu +4500 Cameron Thomas +4500 Nah'Shon Hyland +4500 Corey Kispert +5000 Sharife Cooper +6000 Trey Murphy +6000 Ziaire Williams +6500 Quentin Grimes +6500 Usman Garuba +8000 Jaden Springer +8000 Miles McBride +8000 Joshua Primo +8000 Jared Butler +8000 Kai Jones +8000 Isaiah Jackson +9000 Jock Landale +15000 Luka Garza +15000

