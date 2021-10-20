 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA ROTY picks: Breaking down odds to win Rookie of the Year in 2021-22

We take a look at the NBA Rookie of the Year odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Tuesday night’s opener.

By Jovan C. Alford
Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets drives to the net on Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Toronto Raptors during pre-season NBA game action at Scotiabank Arena on October 11, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

After an impressive season from last year’s rookie class that saw LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards fight it out for the Rookie of the Year award, a new class of rookies will try to win the award this season. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft, is surprisingly not the odds on favorite to win the ROTY.

That moniker goes to the second overall pick in Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. The former G League Ignite alum had an exciting summer league and looks to be one of main focal points of the Rockets’ offense heading into this season. Below we’ll look at how the ROTY odds heading into opening week and give our pick.

Favorite — Jalen Green, Houston Rockets (+200)

As much as I want to pick Cade Cunningham to win Rookie of the Year, Green is the special. The young shooting guard is going to be a focal point of the Rockets’ offense this season and will give us a ton of moments throughout the season.

Green is a pure scorer and showcased his shooting skills in the G League bubble, summer league, and preseason. Houston might not win a lot of games this season, but a backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Green will be a ton of fun to watch. In four preseason games, Green averaged 13.2 points per game.

Sleeper — Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (+3500)

Duarte was one of the oldest players in this summer’s NBA draft, but still ended up being selected in the first round. The 24-year-old joins an Indiana Pacers squad, where he can contribute immediately. In the Las Vegas Summer League, Duarte showcased his scoring and shooting skills. The former Oregon standout averaged 18.2 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field and 48.3% from three-point range (7.3 attempts per game).

He carried over his SL performance into the preseason, where he averaged 13.7 points per game and shot 44.9% from the field. With both Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren still out, Duarte will have opportunities to play in Rick Carlisle’s system right away.

NBA Rookie of the Year odds 2021-22

Player Odds
Jalen Green +200
Cade Cunningham +300
Jalen Suggs +750
Evan Mobley +1000
Alperen Sengun +1400
Scottie Barnes +1400
Davion Mitchell +1800
Josh Giddey +2000
James Bouknight +2800
Chris Duarte +3500
Jonathan Kuminga +3500
Jalen Johnson +4000
Keon Johnson +4000
Franz Wagner +4000
Moses Moody +4500
Tre Mann +4500
Ayo Dosunmu +4500
Cameron Thomas +4500
Nah'Shon Hyland +4500
Corey Kispert +5000
Sharife Cooper +6000
Trey Murphy +6000
Ziaire Williams +6500
Quentin Grimes +6500
Usman Garuba +8000
Jaden Springer +8000
Miles McBride +8000
Joshua Primo +8000
Jared Butler +8000
Kai Jones +8000
Isaiah Jackson +9000
Jock Landale +15000
Luka Garza +15000

