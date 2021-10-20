Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State picks and best bets for Week 8 Tuesday night game

Update Oct 20th 6:00 p.m. One hour before kickoff, 92% of the tickets and 87% of the handle is on Coastal Carolina at DraftKings Sportsbook. The current spread is Coastal -5 with a total of 60.5.

One of the bigger college football games in the Group of Five is Tuesday night, as the No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Tuesday night in Boone, North Carolina.

Coastal is 6-0, 2-0 in the Sun Belt’s oddly-named “Group A” division. App State is 4-2, 1-1 also in Group A, but would control their own destiny towards the league title game with a win. And as loud as “The Rock” can get in Boone, we should be in for a great one on Tuesday night.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Coastal Carolina: 30 overall, 8 offense, 65 defense

App State: 64 overall, 61 offense, 60 defense

Injury update

Coastal Carolina

No injuries to report

App State

RB Daetrich Harrington is out with an undisclosed issue

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Coastal Carolina: 5-1 ATS

App State: 3-3 ATS

Total

Coastal Carolina: Over 3-3

App State: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Coastal Carolina: 114 overall, 112 offense, 114 defense

App State: 97 overall, 102 offense, 93 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal -5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: Coastal -210, App State +175

Opening line: Coastal -3.5

Opening total: 59.5

Weather



58 degrees, clear, 1 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Coastal Carolina -5

Weird stuff happening in the #FunBelt is nothing new, but the efficiency numbers for CC and Grayson McCall have been off the charts this season. It’s time to start thinking of this Chanticleers team as one of the best in college football, regardless of their thin schedule so far.

They’re the only school in the league with a success rate over 50% on defense, and they’re at 62%. They’re eighth in the nation in SP+ Offense, which factors in opponents. They’re really good and efficient at moving the ball, and should have plenty of rest with a few extra days off ahead of this one.

