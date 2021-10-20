Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State picks and best bets for Week 8 Tuesday night game

Update Oct 20th 6:00 p.m. One hour before kickoff, 92% of the tickets and 87% of the handle is on Coastal Carolina at DraftKings Sportsbook. The current spread is Coastal -5 with a total of 60.5.
One of the bigger college football games in the Group of Five is Tuesday night, as the No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Tuesday night in Boone, North Carolina.
Coastal is 6-0, 2-0 in the Sun Belt’s oddly-named “Group A” division. App State is 4-2, 1-1 also in Group A, but would control their own destiny towards the league title game with a win. And as loud as “The Rock” can get in Boone, we should be in for a great one on Tuesday night.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Coastal Carolina: 30 overall, 8 offense, 65 defense
App State: 64 overall, 61 offense, 60 defense
Injury update
Coastal Carolina
No injuries to report
App State
RB Daetrich Harrington is out with an undisclosed issue
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Coastal Carolina: 5-1 ATS
App State: 3-3 ATS
Total
Coastal Carolina: Over 3-3
App State: Over 3-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Coastal Carolina: 114 overall, 112 offense, 114 defense
App State: 97 overall, 102 offense, 93 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Coastal -5
Total: 61.5
Moneyline: Coastal -210, App State +175
Opening line: Coastal -3.5
Opening total: 59.5
Weather
58 degrees, clear, 1 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain
The Pick
Coastal Carolina -5
Weird stuff happening in the #FunBelt is nothing new, but the efficiency numbers for CC and Grayson McCall have been off the charts this season. It’s time to start thinking of this Chanticleers team as one of the best in college football, regardless of their thin schedule so far.
They’re the only school in the league with a success rate over 50% on defense, and they’re at 62%. They’re eighth in the nation in SP+ Offense, which factors in opponents. They’re really good and efficient at moving the ball, and should have plenty of rest with a few extra days off ahead of this one.
