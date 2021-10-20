Kadarius Toney remains out of practice on Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Kadarius Toney remains out of practice on Thursday, per Pat Leonard. This is line with reports that he is unlikely to play this week after aggravating his ankle injury in Week 6.

The New York Giants continue to have an injury plagued wide receiver group, as Week 7 looks like another one where they will be missing key receivers. Rookie Kadarius Toney is one of those players, as he didn’t practice Wednesday with an ankle injury he made worse when playing last week, per Art Stapleton.

The expectation is that Toney will sit out this week, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. It doesn’t look like the team plans on putting him on short term injured reserve as of now, so we can expect him to not miss more than two games.

Kenny Golladay also missed practice and isn’t looking great to play, while Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are both practicing.

Fantasy football implications

With Toney and Golladay likely out, we should see Shepard again be a top target for Daniel Jones. The Panthers defense has been good, but Shepard’s usage should be great and make him a fine play.