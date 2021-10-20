Saquon Barkley not practicing on Wednesday, Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Saquon Barkley was not at practice on Thursday, per Pat Leonard. At this point it appears he will be a long shot to suit up this week against the Panthers.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. Barkley has a low-grade sprained ankle and reportedly has a chance to return this week, but he’ll need to be able to practice before doing so.

Last week Barkley was out against the Rams, who embarrassed the Giants 38-11. Devontae Booker was the every-down back in that game and would remain the same if Barkley can’t play against the Panthers in Week 7.

The Giants are hurting on offense, as Barkley, Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay all are dealing with injuries that could keep them out this week.

Fantasy football implications

With the bye weeks in full swing, if Barkley can’t go, Booker is a must start with his great usage as starter. Eli Penny saw some work and scored a touchdown last week, but it was all in garbage time. This game against the Panthers should be closer and I expect Booker to get the bulk of the RB touches.