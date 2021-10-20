Kenny Golladay has yet to practice for Week 7 vs. Panthers

Thursday update: Kenny Golladay remains out of practice on Thursday, per Pat Leonard. He appears unlikely to play with his hyper-extended knee this week.

The New York Giants could be without both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay this week against the Carolina Panthers. Both receivers weren’t at practice on Wednesday, per Ralph Vacchiano. Golladay is dealing with a hyper-extended knee and there hasn’t been a clear timetable for his return other than him not being placed on injured reserve.

Not being placed on I.R. is a good sign, as it means the team believes he’ll be back before he could miss three games and he’s already missed one. That makes this week his wildcard week and so far he hasn’t practiced.

Fantasy football implications

Toney is more than likely out this week while Golladay is a question mark. If neither can go, targets should be funneled toward Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. The Panthers pass defense has been good this season, but I’d expect the target load for Shepard to be good enough to hold him up in fantasy.