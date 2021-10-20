T.Y. Hilton says he is “50-50” to play on Sunday in Week 7

Thursday update: T.Y. Hilton has yet to practice this week and considers himself “50-50” to play through his quad injury, per Mike Wells.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton won’t practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Mike Wells. Hilton injured his quad on his first game back from injured reserve, but initial reports have him as day-to-day with a chance to play this week against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Colts lost wide receiver Parris Campbell to a foot injury, which narrows down the top receivers available Sunday. Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal and Mo Alie-Cox, along with Hilton if he can go, are the top healthy targets at the moment.

Fantasy football implications

The Colts spread the ball around so much that it can be tough to pin a Colts receiver down for fantasy. Hilton saw the most targets last week with just four, as they swamped the Texans with yet another big game from Jonathan Taylor. Hilton and Pittman are the only two wide receivers worth considering as fantasy plays, even with the bye weeks.