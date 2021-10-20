Tyreek Hill not at practice Wednesday or Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Tyreek Hill wasn’t at practice on Thursday, per Pete Sweeney. Sweeney does point out that Hill missed two week of practice last week as well. As long as he’s back by Friday, he should be able to go.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a quad injury that will keep him out of practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. Hill appeared to be hindered by his quad injury in Week 6, missing a couple drives before and after the halftime.

The odds appear good for him to be able to play, but we’ll need to see him practice in full to feel good about his chances to be close to 100 percent for this matchup with the Titans.

Fantasy football implications

If Hill is playing, he is in your fantasy lineup without question. Even working at less than 100 percent last week, he caught 8-of-11 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. The Titans pass defense isn’t one to worry about either.

If he does end up missing time, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would be the one and two receivers, while Travis Kelce would be the no-doubt No. 1 target.