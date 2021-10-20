 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens RB Latavius Murray remains out of practice Thursday for Week 7

We break down the news that Latavius Murray is not at practice on Wednesday or Thursday

By Chet Gresham Updated
Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium.&nbsp; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday update: Murray wasn’t at practice yet again with his ankle injury, per Jonas Shaffer. He’ll need to get some practice in on Friday for a chance to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray was unable to practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Murray sprained his ankle in Week 6 against the Chargers and is considered “day-to-day” by head coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens running backs have been cursed this season and if Murray can’t go, they’d be down to Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Ty’Son Williams, who was a healthy scratch last week.

Fantasy football implications

Freeman was the lead back after Murray went down last week and would likely lead the way against what has been a good Cincinnati run defense this season. Freeman wouldn’t be a workhorse back though, as Bell and Williams would likely see work as well.

This is a tough bye week, so Freeman has some appeal on a team that can run the ball well, even in a tougher matchup. We can’t expect big numbers, but I’d be willing to throw him out there if Murray can’t go.

