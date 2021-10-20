Ravens RB Latavius Murray remains out of practice Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Murray wasn’t at practice yet again with his ankle injury, per Jonas Shaffer. He’ll need to get some practice in on Friday for a chance to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray was unable to practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Murray sprained his ankle in Week 6 against the Chargers and is considered “day-to-day” by head coach John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh on RB Latavius Murray: "He has an ankle sprain, so we'll have to monitor that day-to-day, and see where he's at." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 20, 2021

Ravens running backs have been cursed this season and if Murray can’t go, they’d be down to Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Ty’Son Williams, who was a healthy scratch last week.

Fantasy football implications

Freeman was the lead back after Murray went down last week and would likely lead the way against what has been a good Cincinnati run defense this season. Freeman wouldn’t be a workhorse back though, as Bell and Williams would likely see work as well.

This is a tough bye week, so Freeman has some appeal on a team that can run the ball well, even in a tougher matchup. We can’t expect big numbers, but I’d be willing to throw him out there if Murray can’t go.