Breaking down NBA betting splits for Wednesday, October 20th

The first big NBA slate of the season gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20th. We’ve got 11 games on the schedule for tonight with a few big matchups being broadcasted on ESPN. The Boston Celtics will face the New York Knicks at MSG while the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns play a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals, when the Suns swept the Nuggets.

We’ve got some betting splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for the slate. We’ll need to get some more updated info, but will be providing updated splits throughout the day. Check out the table below for how the public is betting the spread, over/under and moneyline.

The biggest discrepancy with these splits is that Chicago Bulls-Detroit Pistons game. The Bulls are being hyped up as a potential top 4 team in the East early on. If that’s the type of team the Bulls are going to be this season, blowing out the Pistons shouldn’t be difficult. Detroit won’t have No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham either. The line was Bulls -3 and has moved to -5, which is significant. That’s why almost all of the money and bets are on Chicago.

A big portion of the bets (75 percent) are on the Nuggets-Suns game going over 225 points. In that playoff series last season, two of four games went over this total. Last season, Denver and Phoenix both ranked in the top 10 in offense. It’s a bit surprising though. The Nuggets won’t have Jamal Murray yet and the Suns have players who can lock down Denver’s top two options; Deandre Ayton on Nikola Jokic and Mikal Bridges on Michael Porter Jr.