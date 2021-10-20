Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Showdown on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks headline Wednesday’s NBA slate as the two rivals square off hoping to fulfill postseason expectations in the 2021-22 season. The Celtics have a new head coach hoping to get the most out of a young core, while the Knicks bring in a free notable free agents to complement a roster that made the playoffs last year. Here’s a look at picks for both teams in Wednesday’s DFS showdown contest.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum is an expensive choice at $15,300 but he’s the top scoring option for the Celtics. Even with Jaylen Brown starting, Tatum is the focal point of Boston’s offense and should have a big game. Julius Randle is another option at $14,700 but the best value play here might be RJ Barrett at $9,900.

FLEX Plays

Obi Toppin ($5,400) is due for a big season and has big value as a flex play. Josh Richardson ($6,300) is also a value play, as he’s going to be Boston’s best offensive player on the bench unit. Both players have some upside in the showdown.

Fades

Marcus Smart ($11,100) is a good defensive player but doesn’t often deliver offensively to justify this price point. The same goes for center Robert Williams ($9,000), even though the big man is starting over Al Horford due to COVID issues.

The Outcome

The Knicks have a deeper rotation but the Celtics have the best player on the floor in Tatum. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will want to show out against their former team, so there could be some fireworks from New York’s guards. In what is likely to be a high-scoring game at the Garden, take the home team to win.

Final score: Knicks 110, Celtics 104