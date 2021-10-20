Antonio Brown has yet to practice due to ankle injury for Week 7

Thursday AM update: Antonio Brown was not at the start of practice on Thursday, per Greg Auman. Brown will likely need to get some work in on Friday to have a shot to play against the Bears this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was held out of Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, per Pro Football Talk. Brown has been a major contributor to the Buccaneers’ offense this season. In five games, Brown has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown has seen an uptick in work with Rob Gronkowski out with a punctured lung and cracked ribs, but Gronkowski should be returning this or next week. It’s been a pretty even split of work between Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin despite Brown seeing less time on the field as the WR2.

Fantasy football implications

Brown is a must start as long as he’s healthy. The Buccaneers offense led by Tom Brady can help multiple receivers find fantasy points on a consistent basis. Like any receiver, especially one surrounded by great receivers, he is due a down game here and there, but nothing that would question starting him as long as he’s healthy,