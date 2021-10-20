O.J. Howard returns to practice on Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: O.J. Howard returned to practice on Thursday, per the Pewter Report. He likely will get a limited tag after missing Wednesday’s practice, but appears to be on target to play against the Bears.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard was among the players that did not practice on Wednesday due to unspecified injuries, per Greg Auman. The Buccaneers cannot afford to lose Howard for this week’s game as they are still without Rob Gronkowski.

Fantasy football implications

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Howard had his best game of the season with six receptions (seven targets) for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also scored a season-best 16.9 fantasy points. Heading into Week 6, the former Alabama tight end only had four receptions for 51 yards.

There’s a possibility that Gronkowksi could make a return on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after missing the last few weeks with a devastating ribs injury. If Gronkowksi plays, then Cameron Brate will go back to being the No. 2 tight end and Howard lands back at the No. 3 role. However, if both guys do not end up playing, then look out for Brate to be the No. 1 tight end.