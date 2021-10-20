Antonio Gibson returns to practice on Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Antonio Gibson was back to practice on Thursday, per John Keim. Gibson’s MRI must have went well, which means his stress fracture in his shin must still be manageable. It will be hard to trust him with a big workload, especially with J.D. McKissic playing well as his backup.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson did not practice Wednesday due to a lingering shin injury, per Sam Fortier. Gibson has been dealing with this injury for the last few weeks.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson exited last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for a quick moment due to the nagging injury, but returned to play the rest of the game. The second-year running back had 44 rushing yards on 10 carries and two receptions. The young running back also scored 4.4 fantasy points, which was his lowest fantasy football output this season.

It is clear that the injury is hampering Gibson’s production in both the receiving and running games. Last season as a rookie, the former Memphis standout became a must start at the RB spot for a surging Washington Football Team. If Gibson is limited in anyway throughout the week or on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, we should not be surprised if J.D. McKissic get some more touches.