Terry McLaurin back at practice on Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Terry McLaurin returned to practice on Thursday after giving his hamstring a rest on Wednesday, per John Keim. He should be good to go against the Packers.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per Sam Fortier. The third-year receiver likely suffered the injury in last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy football implications

If you have Terry McLaurin on your fantasy football roster, you do not want to hear that he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Soft tissue injuries can be a lingering problem throughout the season and can cause players to miss multiple weeks, if things get progressively worst.

The former Ohio State wideout played through the injury last week and still managed to record four receptions (eight targets) for 28 yards. It was McLaurin’s lowest receiving yards total this season, along with fantasy points scored (6.8). However, the good news is that it is only Wednesday and we could see McLaurin back at practice on Thursday. If he plays, he’ll have a favorable matchup against a lackluster Green Bay Packers’ secondary.