Terry Rozier ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. Pacers [UPDATE]

Update — Rozier has been ruled out for the opener vs. the Pacers on Wednesday night. Bridges remains probable.

The Charlotte Hornets have downgraded point guard Terry Rozier from “probable” to “questionable” for Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, according to the team’s PR. Small forward Miles Bridges is probable to play with a knee issue.

If Rozier cannot go, expect more minutes for rookie James Bouknight alongside Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. The Hornets are looking to play with more guards and go smaller more often, so Bouknight is still going to the see the floor if Rozier does ultimately suit up.

Bridges has a lot of competition on the wing, with PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward in the rotation. Kai Jones is technically a big man but has the skills of a perimeter player and should also see time at both forward positions in certain lineups. It’ll be up to head coach James Borrego to figure out the best rotation for the Hornets going forward.

Rozier was a key piece for the team last season, averaging 20.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. Bridges is known for high-flying dunks but needs to become a more well-rounded player to take the next step.

Fantasy and betting impact

Rozier’s absence would further elevate Ball and Bouknight in DFS and fantasy lineups. The Hornets were favored in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but only by a point. Rozier not playing would likely swing the line towards the Pacers. If Bridges also doesn’t suit up, which is not expected, that would further favor Indiana. Washington and Hayward stand to gain the most in DFS and fantasy lineups if Bridges unexpectedly sits out this team’s opener.