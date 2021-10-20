Checking in on Coby White’s injury at beginning of season

Chicago Bulls G Coby White underwent surgery on his left shoulder during the offseason and was ruled out for four months to rehab. A torn labrum is a tough injury to come back from and White will have to get plenty of work in to regain his form and shot before returning for the Bulls. The team is revamped and ready to go for the season, which begins Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Coby White injury updates

White is likely to be out until at least mid-November given his timeline after surgery. The last update we got was last week when the reports said that White isn’t close to returning to full contact. That may push back his potential return date into December. The Bulls have plenty of depth and can survive without White in the short-term (and even potentially the long-term).

We can expect Alex Caruso to eat up a lot of the minutes off the bench as the primary backup PG to Lonzo Ball. We could also see Zach LaVine handle the ball while Caruso and Ball are not on the floor and resting. Troy Brown Jr. could see some time at SG and we may even get minutes for rookie Ayo Dosunmu.