Ricky Seals-Jones returns to practice Thursday for Week 7

Thursday update: Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones returned to practice on Thursday, per Zach Selby. We’ll see what his workload designation is when the practice report comes out this afternoon, but this is a great sign for him to be able to play in Green Bay on Sunday.

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones wasn’t at practice on Wednesday, per John Keim. Seals-Jones missed due to a quad injury, but it looks like multiple Washington players didn’t practice on Wednesday who have a good chance of playing this week.

Seals-Jones has been a huge help to Washington, as he’s filled in well for Logan Thomas who went on injured reserve. Over the past two weeks Seals-Jones has only missed two snaps, which is pretty crazy for a tight end. He deserves some time off.

Fantasy football implications

In Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seals-Jones caught 4-of-6 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. Washington will take on a Packers defense that gave up three touchdowns to tight ends in their first two games, but haven’t allowed one since. But they also haven’t faced any star tight ends since George Kittle caught seven passes for 92 yards in Week 3.