Dallas Goedert removed from COVID-19 list, DNP on Thursday for Week 7

Thursday PM update: Goedert was listed as a DNP at Thursday’s practice despite being removed from the COVID-19 list. The good news is that he did get some work on the side and is likely just trying to get back up to speed. He should be able to get in a limited practice on Friday and be questionable for Week 7.

Thursday update: Dallas Goedert has been removed from the COVID-19/reserve list, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He should be ready for Week 7 and a matchup with the Raiders, as well as a bigger workload with Zach Ertz traded away.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is still on the COVID-19 list heading into Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Jeff McLane. Goedert, who tested positive last week, will need two negative tests 24 hours apart to return.

Fantasy football implications

With the Eagles trading Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, it leaves Goedert as the team’s No. 1 tight end. However, until he has two negative COVID tests, the Eagles will have to roll with Richard Rodgers, Jack Stoll, or Noah Togiai.

Between the three tight ends, Rodgers has the most fantasy value with Goedert still on the COVID-19/reserve list. The veteran tight end was just signed to the practice squad, but has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Eagles. In 14 games last season, Rodgers had 24 receptions (31 targets) for 345 yards and two touchdowns. If Rodgers does get elevated from the practice squad, it would be hard to start him in any fantasy format even if he is the starting tight end for the Eagles.