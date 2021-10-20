 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Teofimo Lopez to fight George Kambosos in New York City on November 27th

The IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight champion will get it on in the Hulu Theater on Black Saturday.

By Collin Sherwin
Teofimo Lopez poses with his championship belts during a press conference for Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of his June 5 lightweight title fight against George Kambosos Jr. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

The long-anticipated fight between lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos has yet another date, this time set for November 27th at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This bout has been scheduled several times, but has yet to actually put the fighters in the same arena. Lopez pulled out of the June 19 fight after a bout of Covid-19, and then rejected other replacement dates in August and October. But he appears ready to put pen to paper according to ESPN.

Whether DAZN will put this on their regular boxing series or as part of a pay-per-view card is unknown as of now. Triller originally won the purse bid for this bout at $6 million, but that was rejected by the IBF for being in violation of the contract, and so now Matchroom will take over the promotion of the contest.

Kambosos is 19-0 as a professional, 10 of those wins coming by knockout. The Australian of Greek heritage has accused Lopez of ducking him multiple times, but he should finally get his shot in November. The 28-year-old last fought Lee Selby on Halloween of last year, and has waited this long as the No. 1 contender to get his shot.

Lopez is a former Golden Gloves champion, and is 16-0 with 12 KO’s at just age 24. He holds the IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine lineal championships. The Brooklyn-born fighter of Honduran heritage will be fighting at home, his first contest since upsetting Vasyl Lomachenko on October 17 of last year.

