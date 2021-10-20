 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LSU’s Adam Miller has torn ACL, will miss the season

The guard transferred from Illinois to LSU this season, but won’t be playing in Baton Rouge

By Collin Sherwin
Adam Miller of the Illinois Fighting Illini brings the ball up the court against the Loyola Ramblers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Bad news for the starting lineup of the LSU Tigers ahead of the start of the 2021-22 campaign, as LSU sophomore guard Adam Miller will miss the entire campaign thanks to an ACL tear according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Miller is a 6’3 guard that had 8.3 ppg and 2.8 rebounds last season for the Illini. His addition to Baton Rouge was part of an exodus downstate last year, as Ayo Dosumnu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili decided to turn pro, and lead recruiter Orlando Antigua went back to Kentucky. Antigua almost took Kofi Cockburn with him, but the big man decided to return to Illinois for one more year.

LSU received seven votes in the Preseason AP Poll, and was picked to finish sixth in the SEC by the media covering the league. Xavier Pinson from Mizzou and Tari Eason from Cincinnati are two other transfers that join Darius Days, Eric Gaines, Mwani Wilkinson, and Shareef O’Neal as returners for the Tigers.

LSU needs to improve defensively, as they were one of the best teams in America in terms of points per possession last season, but amongst the worst in the Power Five defensively.

