LSU’s Adam Miller has torn ACL, will miss the season

Bad news for the starting lineup of the LSU Tigers ahead of the start of the 2021-22 campaign, as LSU sophomore guard Adam Miller will miss the entire campaign thanks to an ACL tear according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

LSU guard Adam Miller confirmed to @Stadium that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season. First reported by @CulottaShow.



Miller transferred from Illinois and was expected to be a huge factor for the Tigers this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 20, 2021

Miller is a 6’3 guard that had 8.3 ppg and 2.8 rebounds last season for the Illini. His addition to Baton Rouge was part of an exodus downstate last year, as Ayo Dosumnu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili decided to turn pro, and lead recruiter Orlando Antigua went back to Kentucky. Antigua almost took Kofi Cockburn with him, but the big man decided to return to Illinois for one more year.

LSU received seven votes in the Preseason AP Poll, and was picked to finish sixth in the SEC by the media covering the league. Xavier Pinson from Mizzou and Tari Eason from Cincinnati are two other transfers that join Darius Days, Eric Gaines, Mwani Wilkinson, and Shareef O’Neal as returners for the Tigers.

LSU needs to improve defensively, as they were one of the best teams in America in terms of points per possession last season, but amongst the worst in the Power Five defensively.