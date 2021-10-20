 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 3

Here’s how the competition is stacking up after the third round of group stage games.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League
Jorginho of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his teams fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Malmo FF at Stamford Bridge on October 20, 2021 in London, England.
Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Matchday 3 of the Champions League concluded Wednesday, October 20 and there were several big results which could alter the round of 16 picture. Ajax shocked Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and RB Salzburg defeated Wolfsburg, providing some competition in those groups. Porto furthered its hope for qualification as well with a 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Here are the standings for the competition after the third matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.

UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 3

Group A

1. PSG, 2-1-0, 7 points
2. Manchester City, 2-0-1, 6 points
3. Club Brugge, 1-1-1, 4 points
4. RB Leipzig, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group B

1. Liverpool, 3-0-0, 9 points
2. Atletico Madrid, 1-1-1, 4 points
3. Porto, 1-1-1, 4 points
4. AC Milan, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group C

1. Ajax, 3-0-0, 9 points
2. Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-1, 6 points
3. Sporting CP, 1-0-2, 3 points
4. Besiktas, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group D

1. Sheriff, 2-0-1, 6 points
2. Real Madrid, 2-0-1, 6 points
3. Inter Milan, 1-1-1, 4 points
4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group E

1. Bayern Munich, 3-0-0, 9 points
2. Benfica, 1-1-1, 4 points
3. Barcelona, 1-0-2, 3 points
4. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group F

1. Manchester United, 2-0-1, 6 points
2. Atalanta, 1-1-1, 4 points
3. Villarreal, 1-1-1, 4 points
4. Young Boys, 1-0-2, 3 points

Group G

1. RB Salzburg, 2-1-0, 7 points
2. Sevilla, 0-3-0, 3 points
3. Lille, 0-2-1, 2 points
4. Wolfsburg, 0-2-1, 2 points

Group H

1. Juventus, 3-0-0, 9 points
2. Chelsea, 2-0-1, 6 points
3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 1-0-2, 3 points
4. Malmo, 0-0-3, 0 points

More From DraftKings Nation