Matchday 3 of the Champions League concluded Wednesday, October 20 and there were several big results which could alter the round of 16 picture. Ajax shocked Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and RB Salzburg defeated Wolfsburg, providing some competition in those groups. Porto furthered its hope for qualification as well with a 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Here are the standings for the competition after the third matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.

UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 3

Group A

1. PSG, 2-1-0, 7 points

2. Manchester City, 2-0-1, 6 points

3. Club Brugge, 1-1-1, 4 points

4. RB Leipzig, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group B

1. Liverpool, 3-0-0, 9 points

2. Atletico Madrid, 1-1-1, 4 points

3. Porto, 1-1-1, 4 points

4. AC Milan, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group C

1. Ajax, 3-0-0, 9 points

2. Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-1, 6 points

3. Sporting CP, 1-0-2, 3 points

4. Besiktas, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group D

1. Sheriff, 2-0-1, 6 points

2. Real Madrid, 2-0-1, 6 points

3. Inter Milan, 1-1-1, 4 points

4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group E

1. Bayern Munich, 3-0-0, 9 points

2. Benfica, 1-1-1, 4 points

3. Barcelona, 1-0-2, 3 points

4. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group F

1. Manchester United, 2-0-1, 6 points

2. Atalanta, 1-1-1, 4 points

3. Villarreal, 1-1-1, 4 points

4. Young Boys, 1-0-2, 3 points

Group G

1. RB Salzburg, 2-1-0, 7 points

2. Sevilla, 0-3-0, 3 points

3. Lille, 0-2-1, 2 points

4. Wolfsburg, 0-2-1, 2 points

Group H

1. Juventus, 3-0-0, 9 points

2. Chelsea, 2-0-1, 6 points

3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 1-0-2, 3 points

4. Malmo, 0-0-3, 0 points