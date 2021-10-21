 clock menu more-arrow no yes

There will be no cut line at the 2021 ZOZO Championship

The ZOZO Championship has a limited number of participants and thus no cut line. That means everybody advances to the weekend. We break down what it all means.

Hiroshi Iwata of Japan acknowledges fans after holing out on the 9th green during the first round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for a limited field event with the 2021 ZOZO Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in the Chiba prefecture. And that also means a slightly different set of rules for those making the trip across the Pacific, including a guarantee of a paycheck.

The field teed off on Thursday morning in Japan, which was Wednesday night in prime time on the east coast of the United States. An opening round -7 63 from Hiroshi Iwata gives him the 18-hole lead over Joaquin Niemann and Hideki Matsuyama both at -6. The players will be back on the track at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, which is Friday morning in Japan.

78 golfers put the peg in the ground for Round 1, and thus all are guaranteed to finish with a check because there is no cut for this event. Most PGA Tour events have a cut following Friday’s second round in which half the field or more is eliminated from competition. But since this limits the field to 26 threesomes, they do not have a cut line. No matter how bad a Thursday or Friday might go for any of these golfers, they’ll get to stick around into the weekend — even Doc Redman and C.T. Pan, who are both T77 at +6.

Coming into Friday’s second round, Matsuyama is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +275 followed by Niemann at at +400.

